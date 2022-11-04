Read full article on original website
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
OCHS plans expansion on leased land near airport
STARKVILLE — Peter, a 2-year-old black and brown brindle terrier mix, ran around the play yard Friday, chasing tennis balls and tossing ropes into the air. If anyone looked a little past his jovial nature, they would see half a tail steadily wagging. When Peter came to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society three weeks ago, he needed part of his tail amputated, and he may still need more.
Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday
An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
Road, land investments ahead for industrial project
Over the next three years, more than 2,200 acres in west Lowndes County will transform into an industrial development with the largest capital investment in Mississippi’s history. The project will require more than 30,000 construction workers, along with millions in state and local dollars to bring it all together....
Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director
Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
WCBI’s Self named Columbus Christmas Parade Grand Marshal
Main Street Columbus and Presenting Sponsor, Edward Jones Investments Josh Read, recently announced the 2022 Columbus Christmas Parade. With the parade announcement also came the announcement of the Grand Marshal, WCBI’s Aundrea Self. “We are extremely thrilled to announce that Aundrea Self, WCBI-TV Anchor and Host of Mid-Morning with...
Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian
STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
Live updates: Mississippi State football returns home to host Auburn
Mississippi State football plays at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) take on Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. The Dispatch will have live updates from the SEC clash. This story will be updated. 10:38...
EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal
PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
Monday Musings: West Point, Noxubee County use similar game plans to get ahead early
Watching Noxubee County play in its first-round playoff game on Friday night was a near carbon copy of what West Point was able to do on Thursday night. The two teams, despite playing on different days in different locations, had identical starts that led to two 20-plus-point first quarters and three-possession leads early on.
Community Chorus to present ‘Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare’
The Starkville/MSU Community Chorus will present “Songs and Sonnets of William Shakespeare” on Nov. 13, in the Recital Hall of the new Music Building located at 124 Hardy Rd. on the Mississippi State University campus. The Chorus is conducted by Peter Infanger and will be accompanied on piano...
Buyer backs out of Woody’s on the Water sale
A deal to bring a restaurant and seafood market to the Columbus Marina has fallen through. Ajax LLC owner Thomas Genin, who was attempting to purchase the former Woody’s on the Water building, told The Dispatch he has backed out of the deal after several disagreements and delays on a lease with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Lowndes County Port Authority for the property on which the building sits.
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
Bulldogs hang on: Mississippi State outlasts Auburn in overtime
STARKVILLE — Before the start of overtime Saturday night against Auburn, Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers walked up to a defensive teammate with a promise. “Just hold them to three, and we’ll win the game,” Rogers pledged. Like it almost always did, Mississippi State’s defense had its...
Ice-cold offensive stretch gives Bulldogs a scare against Auburn
STARKVILLE — After a conversation with his wide receivers during Saturday night’s game against Auburn, Mike Leach approached the line of chairs on the Bulldogs’ sideline. One by one, Leach picked up the chairs, folded them flat and tossed them unceremoniously onto the ground. “We were in...
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Doris Parson
Doris Virginia (Corbell) Parson was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world with family by her side on November 4, 2022. She was born to Roy C. and Dena Mae Corbell on January 9, 1942. She married her husband, Albert “Ray” Parson on December 21, 1957. Together, they were blessed with three children. She was a devout Christian, prayed often, and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Caledonia rallies to beat New Albany in Class 4A playoff opener
CALEDONIA — After it was over, just before the Caledonia High School huddle broke with a cheer, Ethan Ramirez crouched and spun the football on the 45-yard line. The junior had just wrapped up one heck of a performance for the Cavaliers in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany. He made big plays on the defensive line. He set up his team’s first touchdown with a big gain on the ground, then scored the next one himself. He even broke through the New Albany line and blocked an important field goal.
