ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jason Dickinson Enjoying Offensive Uptick With Blackhawks

By Jonnie Nonnie
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zI2Hk_0iyuGHYw00

Thanks to a change of scenery — and a change in mentality — Jason Dickinson is thriving with the Blackhawks.

The "change of scenery" cliche often gets thrown around when discussing trades in professional sports. Sometimes it's an empty platitude, but other times it actually holds weight. The latter certainly applies to Chicago Blackhawks' forward Jason Dickinson in the early stages of the 2022-23 NHL season.

Dickinson began his career in Dallas, where he developed into a solid depth forward. He never posted flashy offensive numbers, but he played an important role for a Stars team that eventually reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.

A mid-summer trade in 2021 sent Dickinson to Vancouver, where he signed a three-year deal with the Canucks. But after an underwhelming 11-point campaign , it just didn't work out north of the border.

Looking to free up salary cap space, the Canucks traded Dickinson to the Blackhawks just four days before the start of this season. Hawks' fans seemed more excited about the 2024 second-round draft pick that accompanied Dickinson in the deal, but the former first-rounder is off to a nice start in Chicago.

Jason Dickinson is Settling Down and Settling in With the Blackhawks

"Always feels good to get a goal," Dickinson said with a chuckle after scoring his fourth of the season on Thursday.

That tally put Dickinson one shy of his total in 62 games with Vancouver last season. It also landed him in a tie with Max Domi for the second-most goals on the Blackhawks this season. Furthermore, Dickinson's seven points are tied for third on Chicago's leaderboard.

After missing the first two games of the season due to a visa hold-up, Dickinson has been a mainstay on the Chicago Blackhawks' third line, and a productive one at that. He introduced himself to his new team with a three-point effort in his debut, which was a product of playing loose.

"I know over my career I’ve overthought too much sometimes, and that definitely is a problem when I start playing poorly. [I’m working on] just going out there and playing, simple as that," Dickinson told Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times after his first game with the Blackhawks.

Thanks to a change of scenery — and a change in mentality — Jason Dickinson is thriving in his new threads.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices

New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Takeaways: LA Kings 1, Blackhawks 2 – Questionable Decision In OT

CHI – Jason Dickinson (4), Assists: Caleb Jones (6), Filip Roos (2) LAK – Blake Lizotte (3), Assists: Arthur Kaliyev (4), Sean Walker (1) CHI – Jonathan Toews (7), Assists: Jake McCabe (3), Andreas Athanasiou (3) Three takeaways from the contest:. Lizotte tallies goal No. 3. Thursday’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Have the Pieces to Acquire Canucks’ Horvat

In a recent article for the Toronto Sun , Nick Kypreos wrote that hockey fans should “keep an eye on the Detroit Red Wings” if the Vancouver Canucks shop Bo Horvat at this year’s trade deadline (from ‘Leafs are more than halfway through the John Tavares contract. Was it worth it?’, Toronto Star, 10/27/22). Kypreos noted that the undetermined future of Dylan Larkin in Detroit is the reason behind it, as the Red Wings captain is seeking a deal similar to Mathew Barzal’s eight-year, $73.2 million contract. It’s certainly an intriguing prospect to think about it, but even if they can ink Larkin to an extension before the deadline, I believe that the Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should make a push for Horvat as well.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0

DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Prospect Dumais is Lighting Up the QMJHL

The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prospect pool is quite possibly the deepest that it’s ever been. Based on their current position in the standings, it’s likely that it will get a bit deeper after this season. While the Jackets have been getting some A-List prospects through their high draft picks in players like Kent Johnson and David Jiricek, they have also seen some pretty promising things from later-round picks lately as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN

Duchene scores in SO to give Predators 4-3 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout and the Nashville Predators completed a 4-3 comeback win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Jordan Gross got his first two NHL goals, Nino Neiderreiter had a goal and an assist, and Mattias Ekholm...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)

When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Leaves Game with Injury

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is the latest victim of the injury bug. The 23 year-old goalie left after the second period of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an apparent injury. The Blackhawks’ goaltending depth has been tested early on this season. Both Petr Mrazek and Alex...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Max Domi found his slot with the Chicago Blackhawks

It’s not lost on anyone in the state of Arizona the effect that current Chicago Blackhawks forward Max Domi had as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Since being a commoner on the ice for the Desert Dogs, Domi has seen time with the Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Carolina Hurricanes. Those were all while struggling to find his spot on rosters flooded with talent.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for November 6

* The defending Stanley Cup-champion Avalanche will return home with a 6-4-1 (13 points) record after sweeping the Blue Jackets in their 2022 NHL Global Series back-to-back at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. * Jamie Benn scored the 14th hat trick of the 2022-23 NHL season and seventh since the...
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
21
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy