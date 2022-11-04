Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
Washington Examiner
White House won't name Republicans Biden believes will reject election results
The White House declined Thursday to specifically identify who President Joe Biden was referring to in his speech about “MAGA Republicans” threatening democracy by refusing to recognize this year’s election results. Biden said that MAGA Republicans were only a minority of the party, but his critique goes...
Oath Keepers leader testifies 2020 election was 'unconstitutional,' paints himself as anti-violence
Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers who prosecutors say called for a "bloody revolution" to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, painted himself as an anti-racist Libertarian who believed the 2020 election was unconstitutional as he testified in his own defense on Friday.
RNC chairwoman says Republicans will accept election results after letting ‘the process play out’
CNN — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that candidates from her party would accept the results of the midterm elections after letting “the process play out.”. “Listen, you should have a recount. You should have a canvass, and it’ll go to the courts and then...
Nymag.com
The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day
As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Federal judge finds that Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in Georgia while trying to overturn the 2020 election results
A federal judge said Wednesday Trump lied under oath about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Trump knew the fraud figures were wrong but touted them in court and publicly, the judge said. This came in a ruling saying a GOP lawyer must give his communications to the Capitol-riot panel.
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
RNC Chair: GOP candidates should accept election results
On CNN's State of the Union, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells CNN's Dana Bash that "if there's real problems" in the midterm election, "everyone should be able to address that" but Republican candidates should accept the results after the process is played out.
There’s No Democrat Equivalent to GOP Election Deniers’ Scumbaggery
After almost two years of being called “election deniers” for aiding and abetting Donald Trump’s failed coup attempt, supporting his “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, and chiseling away at the democratic process by insinuating that any election they lose is automatically suspect—Republicans have finally come up with a snappy comeback.
So much for GOP "Team Normal": They're all backing election deniers now
As we gird ourselves for the possibility that hundreds of Republican election deniers will win their races next week, some of them in highly influential positions, it's important to remember that their party has been crying about "voter fraud" for decades. Republicans began organizing in earnest around the issue back in the 1980s, when Jesse Jackson's campaign successfully registered many African Americans and younger voters during his Rainbow Coalition campaigns, and sharp-eyed GOP operatives perceived the dangerous potential for a new Democratic majority. After Bill Clinton signed the Motor Voter Bill in 1993, making it easier for those folks to register through the DMV, Republicans really went to work.
The Day After Democrats Lose | Opinion
Republicans would do well to ignore advice from those who never before cared for their welfare.
MSNBC's Joy Reid claims only Democrats ‘accept the results when they lose’
MSNBC host Joy Reid insisted Wednesday that the Democratic Party was the one that “accepts elections” despite years of candidates denying losses.
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office
Michels has declined to answer questions as to whether or not he would certify the 2024 presidential election as governor should a Democrat win the state.
‘The Trump playbook’: Republicans hint they will deny election results
Some candidates are already questioning the integrity of the vote and undermining the credibility of the results
Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”
President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Comments / 0