Nymag.com

The Secret Court Battle That Threatens Trump After Election Day

As the midterm campaigns draw to a close, so too may an informal détente between Donald Trump and federal prosecutors since the search of Mar-a-Lago in August. While both sides fight in court, the Justice Department has probably refrained from taking major steps in the key investigations into his possession of classified documents and the attack on the U.S. Capitol in order to avoid influencing the elections.
Washington Examiner

Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose

After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Business Insider

Democrats resigned to losing the House see a silver lining in 2024 if Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP

Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Daily Mail

'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
CNN

RNC Chair: GOP candidates should accept election results

On CNN's State of the Union, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tells CNN's Dana Bash that "if there's real problems" in the midterm election, "everyone should be able to address that" but Republican candidates should accept the results after the process is played out.
Salon

So much for GOP "Team Normal": They're all backing election deniers now

As we gird ourselves for the possibility that hundreds of Republican election deniers will win their races next week, some of them in highly influential positions, it's important to remember that their party has been crying about "voter fraud" for decades. Republicans began organizing in earnest around the issue back in the 1980s, when Jesse Jackson's campaign successfully registered many African Americans and younger voters during his Rainbow Coalition campaigns, and sharp-eyed GOP operatives perceived the dangerous potential for a new Democratic majority. After Bill Clinton signed the Motor Voter Bill in 1993, making it easier for those folks to register through the DMV, Republicans really went to work.
CBS News

Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Deadline

Joe Biden Warns Of MAGA Republican Efforts To “Subvert The Electoral System” In Midterm Elections; Fox News Chyron Refers To President As “Election Denier”

President Joe Biden once again gave a speech warning of the future of democracy, keying in on some GOP candidates’ refusal to commit to accepting the election results. He also cited the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, telling an audience at Union Station that it was another sign of the rise in political violence over the past two years. He connected the Pelosi attack to January 6th, when Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen fueled his supporters to storm the Capitol.
