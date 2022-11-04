Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Teacher, Grad Square Off for Iowa House District 58
The race for the new Iowa House District 58 pits a Charles City graduate versus a former Charles City teacher on Tuesday. The new district includes all of Chickasaw County, the majority of Floyd County including Charles City, and the eastern two-thirds of Bremer County east of, but not including, Waverly.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Raining Rose hiring
Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Syncbak has offices in New York, but the headquarters are right here, in Marion, Iowa. With the media technology space expanding, they are looking to hire, to keep up with the company's growth. Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Community School...
superhits1027.com
Iowa’s statewide candidates make final pitches for votes
MASON CITY — Election Eve politicking saw the the top Republican statewide candidates flying to rallies in eight cities around the state including at the Mason City Municipal Airport, while Democrats at the top of the statewide ballot rallied in Council Bluffs, Sioux City and central Iowa. On Monday...
How Iowa’s Daylight Saving Time Insanity Could End Very Easily
By now, you hopefully realize we have gone through yet another cycle of switching our clocks around, this time "falling back" one hour to return to Standard time. We are so close, yet so far away from abolishing this first-world problem from our lives, as the Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act. It's now in the hands of the House and who the heck knows what they are waiting for?
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
kiow.com
Election ’22: Winnebago County Changes Polling Location
There has been a change in the upcoming election involving where people will vote. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Weiss released a statement that persons who live in Forest City Ward 3 and rural Forest Township of Supervisor District 3 will no longer vote at the Forest City Senior Community Center.
KCRG.com
Iowa must use or lose nearly $90 million from Emergency Rental Assistance Program
KHAK's Brain and Courtlin join us to talk about a new restaurant in a very old location in Cedar Rapids. Some families in eastern Iowa had a chance to get rid of their Halloween candy during a candy buyback event in Kalona. Iowa pastor returns from Ukraine. Updated: 5 hours...
KIMT
Mason City woman sentenced for Swaledale vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who vandalized a home and vehicle in Swaledale is sentenced. Mercades Lynn Motz, 20 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,025. Motz was accused of doing more than $1,500 in damage to the home and vehicle in Swaledale on June 28.
This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie
If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
KCJJ
University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Threatening Ice Cream Parlor Staff
An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at an ice cream parlor in Cedar Falls in October, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Abigail Hinsley was charged with two counts of first degree Harassment when she was released from MercyOne Medical Center on Wednesday. She is accused of entering Skoopski’s just after 4pm on October 29th. There she allegedly pointed a knife at employees and patrons and yelled obscenities. She also allegedly told workers that stabbing was the fastest way to die. She left the store but police found her a few blocks away. In July of 2021 she was arrested for allegedly kicking staff at an emergency shelter in Iowa City.
homegrowniowan.com
Iowa farmers markets move indoors for the season
Just as the outdoor farmers market season ends in Iowa, the indoor market season begins. Already, indoor markets have started in West Branch, Waverly, Decorah and elsewhere, while others are slated to start soon. One notable absence this season is the Mount Vernon Farmers Market, which ended both its indoor...
kiwaradio.com
Cherokee Locker Among Three Meat Processing Plants Receiving Federal Funding
Iowa — A Cherokee meat processing company is among three in Iowa receiving federal funding as part of a new program. A more than half a million dollar grant will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee. Meanwhile, the new owners...
kiow.com
Operation Green Light Begins Monday
Area residents are being encouraged during the week of Veteran’s Day to show their support for those that have served and are serving in the military by illuminating their residence with a green light. Mary Lou Kleveland with the Winnebago County Veterans Affairs says this idea began last year in New York.
KIMT
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash north of Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident Saturday north of Clear Lake. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. at 300th St. and Grouse Ave. Authorities said a vehicle driven by De Saun Smith, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, failed...
iheart.com
Iowa Weekend: Puppies, Wolves, And Ogres Oh My!
Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines and Julie Kraft of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance preview Iowa weekend events featuring puppies, wolves, and a lovable ogre! Powered by Mr. Electric Of Central Iowa. Click below to listen:
Waverly To Open First of Its Kind Retail Space
Locals will be able to check out a new sort of retail space in Waverly very soon. Late last week, news came out that downtown Waverly will be opening a fun spot for local businesses to sell their products. It's called the Waverly Market and this new space looks like it will be similar to NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids.
superhits1027.com
All three seats up for election on Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors
MASON CITY — All three seats on the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will be decided during Tuesday’s election. After redistricting, elections were necessary for all three seats on the board. == The First District seat is completely Mason City based, with the new district including all...
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
Comments / 2