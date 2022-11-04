ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Western Slope Football Playoffs First Round Recap

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first games of the state high school football playoffs wrapped up over the weekend. Here’s a quick look at how teams from the Western Slope faired, as well as a preview of their upcoming matchups. Class 4A. #9 Fruita Monument Wildcats Defeats #24...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy