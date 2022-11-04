Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
WRAL
Overturned truck carrying explosives causes day-long detour from U.S. 64 through Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Drivers were inconvenienced, homes and businesses evacuated and one man charged with exceeding a safe speed in Rocky Mount Friday. Sources tell WRAL News that Jeremy Crews, 43, from West Virginia, was driving a tractor trailer full of explosives bound for a quarry through Rocky Mount on U.S. 64 when he took a turn too sharp and slipped off the road.
Driver charged after 18-wheeler overturns, spills explosives on US-64 in Rocky Mount, police say
US-64 is closed in both directions after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday morning, according to Rocky Mount police.
WRAL
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
WRAL
Driver charged with DWI led troopers on 120 mph chase on I-40 in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A driver on Sunday night led troopers on a chase along Interstate 40, reaching speeds of 120 mph before crashing into another car. Around 10:15 p.m., troopers tried to stop a car traveling at only 30 mph on I-40 West, 40 mph below the speed limit. The car was driving erratically, "all over the road," according to troopers, but the driver sped away.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
Rocky Mount residents near U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue ordered to evacuate after truck carrying 'explosive materials' overturns
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Crews were evacuating part of U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue in Rocky Mount on Friday after a truck carrying "explosive material" overturned. Authorities are warning that people should stay within a half-mile radius away from the accident.
3 adults shot at Wayne County home, possibly during robbery
DUDLEY, N.C. — Three people shot Monday at a Wayne County home may have been victims of a robbery. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the home at 101 Jake Drive in Dudley, where detectives believe a robbery occurred. Three victims were identified...
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
cbs17
Woman dies after shooting along Bragg Street in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after she was shot in Raleigh early Sunday, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. along Bragg Street, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police did not say what led to the shooting or release the name of the woman...
WRAL
Sue Karnatz remembered before the 2022 City of Oaks Marathon
Tom Karnatz told WRAL News he is amazed at the outpouring of support he's found in the Raleigh running community. Tom Karnatz told WRAL News he is amazed at the outpouring of support he's found in the Raleigh running community.
WRAL
Driver going wrong direction on I-540 overnight causes deadly crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A wrong-way driver caused a deadly crash on I-540 overnight Saturday, according to police. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of I-540 near the US-70 ramp. Police say one of the vehicles was driving the wrong direction.
WRAL
Shooting under investigation in Wayne County
A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. A shooting is under investigation in Wayne County. Reporter: Michael GraceWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
cbs17
New details released for $500 million Seaboard Station in Raleigh; nearly 600 apartment units planned
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers on Friday unveiled plans for the latest expansion of a nearly $500 million shopping and residential area near downtown Raleigh. The latest plans for Seaboard Station include two new apartment buildings of nearly 280 units and a nearly 150-room hotel, according to a news release from Hoffman & Associates.
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
WITN
KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store. The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town. Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999...
cbs17
Wake County will have a new sheriff: Will it be Donnie Harrison or Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1. He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year. The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when...
Beaufort County bridge repair requires temporary closure
BELHAVEN, N.C. – The N.C. 99 bridge over Pantego Creek is scheduled to close Wednesday for preservation work. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will do maintenance work on the 10-year-old bridge. The work will include replacing expansion joints and repairing any cracks in the concrete deck. This kind of work, which is normal for […]
Comments / 1