Le Flore County, OK

Live Updates: Tornado Warning Issued In Pushmataha, Le Flore, Sequoyah Counties

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
3 days ago
 3 days ago
5 p.m. Update: Adair County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah and Pushmataha Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.

Watch Live: Storm Tracker Von Caster Follows Storms In SE Oklahoma

Some areas in Tulsa are reporting storm damage, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, Watch News On 6 to stay up to date.

4 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties until 4:30 p.m. The NWS says this storm is moving north at 70 mph and radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts with quarter-sized hail.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m.: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

3:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 4:15 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) says this storm is moving northeast at 45 mph and radar indicates penny-sized hail with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

We're tracking a very strong storm system and cold front that will divide the state. A few strong to severe storms have already begun in western Oklahoma Friday morning with some hail & gusty winds.

As the cold front moves through Friday we will see temps drop in some areas from the 70s to the 40s. Most of the Tulsa metro area will see rain and storms in the afternoon with a rapid increase in intensity by 1-2 PM as they

encounter deeper moisture. Severe storms with hail and wind will be likely and there is a real risk of the potential for tornado warnings.

This is a developing story, Watch News On 6 to stay up to date.

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

National Weather Service Confirms 3 Tornadoes In Choctaw, LeFlore Counties

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that three tornadoes struck Choctaw and LeFlore counties on Friday. According to the NWS, an EF-1 twister touched down on the southeast side of Heavener in LeFlore County on Friday afternoon. The NWS says the tornado developed just south of Highway 128, damaging several homes and destroying some outbuildings, before it moved northeast into a mountainous and heavily wooded area. The NWS says the twister snapped and uprooted several trees on Middle Mountain and Poteau Mountain before it dissipated near Cowskin Ridge.
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Significant Tornado Damage Reported In Idabel, Okla.

An active system of storms brought thunderstorms, tornadoes and even snow to portions of Oklahoma on Friday. The most severe weather hit southeastern Oklahoma in Le Flore and McCurtain counties, where at least one tornado touched down near Idabel, Oklahoma, that damaged homes in the area. News On 6 Storm...
IDABEL, OK
ktalnews.com

Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma

Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2022, killing at least one, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Aerials: Idabel storm damage in McCurtain Co., Oklahoma. Idabel, Oklahoma took a direct hit from a powerful tornado on Saturday, Nov. 4,...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
IDABEL, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Gov. Stitt Declares State Of Emergency For Southeast Oklahoma Counties

Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a state of emergency for multiple southeast Oklahoma counties Saturday afternoon after several tornadoes tore through parts of the state Friday. The governor released the following statement: “The state stands ready to send all the help, support, and resources southeastern Oklahoma needs to recover and rebuild from this devastating storm,” said Governor Stitt. “Oklahomans are strong and resilient. We will build back these homes and businesses.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
