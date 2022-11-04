Live Updates: Tornado Warning Issued In Pushmataha, Le Flore, Sequoyah Counties

5 p.m. Update: Adair County is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah and Pushmataha Counties until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Haskell, Le Flore, and Sequoyah counties until 5:30 p.m.

Some areas in Tulsa are reporting storm damage, but no injuries have been reported at this time.

4 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Rogers and Tulsa counties until 4:30 p.m. The NWS says this storm is moving north at 70 mph and radar indicates 60 mph wind gusts with quarter-sized hail.

The following counties are under a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m.: Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa and Wagoner.

3:30 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Latimer, Pittsburg and Pushmataha counties until 4:15 p.m. The National Weather Service (NWS) says this storm is moving northeast at 45 mph and radar indicates penny-sized hail with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

We're tracking a very strong storm system and cold front that will divide the state. A few strong to severe storms have already begun in western Oklahoma Friday morning with some hail & gusty winds.

As the cold front moves through Friday we will see temps drop in some areas from the 70s to the 40s. Most of the Tulsa metro area will see rain and storms in the afternoon with a rapid increase in intensity by 1-2 PM as they

encounter deeper moisture. Severe storms with hail and wind will be likely and there is a real risk of the potential for tornado warnings.

