Putin says West sows nonsense about history

 2 days ago
LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday said the West had hammered historical nonsense into the heads of millions of people, including about the real course of World War Two and the Soviet Union's role in the victory over Nazi Germany.

Without citing evidence, Putin repeated a claim that Poland has not abandoned dreams of taking over parts of Ukraine.

Poland has repeatedly denied such Russian claims, and says such statements are disinformation spread by Moscow in an attempt to sow discord between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Comments / 89

Joe Blow
2d ago

Putler needs to lose his historically inaccurate belief that the Soviet Union was THE decisive force behind the Nazi's defeat! Josef Stalin himself said, "I want to tell you what, from the Russian point of view, the president and the United States have done for victory in this war. The most important things in this war are the machines.... The United States is a country of machines. Without the machines we received through Lend-Lease, we would have lost the war." And from Nikita Khrushchev, "If the United States had not helped us, we would not have won the war.   One-on-one against Hitler's Germany, we would not have withstood its onslaught and would have lost the war." Read a few unbiased history books, Vladolph!

Reply(5)
24
Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Everyone by now knows if it’s coming out of little man Putins mouth, it’s definitely a lie. He knows only his distorted evil view of the world that causes his paranoia and murderous ways. Lol

Reply(3)
30
Francis Laskoskie
1d ago

Putin is doing the same things Hitler did. Hitler annexed Austria then invaded Poland. Putin annexed Crimea then invaded Ukraine. Putin, like Hitler is trying to pervert history.

Reply(3)
12
