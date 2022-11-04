ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Tractor-trailer carrying explosives closes part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Part of U.S. 64 in Rocky Mount is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying explosives crashes overturned Friday morning.

A spokesperson from North Carolina Department of Transportation says the explosive material and diesel fuel was leaking from the overturned truck.

It's not known when the road will be back open, but according to a tweet from Rocky Mount police it could take hours.

The city of Rocky Mount has established a command center and a hazmat team is overseeing the cleanup.

