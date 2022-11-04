Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Extremely Sick During Match At Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event and Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a steel cage match. PWInsider is reporting that Drew McIntyre had been extremely sick with the flu over the last few days. It was noted that McIntyre gutted through the steel cage match even though he was ill.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Loss At WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss & Asuka shocked the world when they defeated Damage CTRL to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships just a couple of days ago on Monday Night RAW. Following the match, it was announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
itrwrestling.com
New SmackDown Star Calls Out Roman Reigns Following WWE Crown Jewel
Retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns guaranteed that he would reach 800 days as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has held the top prize on Friday Night SmackDown since his blockbuster comeback in August 2020, dethroning then-champion The Fiend at Payback. Although...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Backstage At Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Wilkes-Barre, PA and it featured some interesting moments to say the least. Former WWE star Mia Yim returned to join The O.C. and their fight against The Judgment Day, and it sounds like another former WWE star was also in the house. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Gene Snitsky was backstage at Monday Night Raw this week.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Retiring Championship Belt?
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured a face to face confrontation between Damage CTRL and Asuka, Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair. The segment came to an end when Nikki Cross attacked the faces and aligned herself with Damage CTRL. Later in the show Nikki Cross challenged...
wrestlinginc.com
Legendary Commentator Says Vince McMahon Stole Universal Title Idea
"The WWE Championship is coming to 'Smackdown'!" were the words a delighted John Bradshaw Layfield shouted on commentary following Dean Ambrose retaining the title in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at "Battleground" on July 24, 2016. The next night on "RAW," commissioner Stephanie McMahon and general manager Mick Foley announced the creation of a new heavyweight championship for the "RAW" brand. Named after the "WWE Universe," the new championship was called the WWE Universal Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Has Backstage Heat
WWE has given fans a lot to talk about over the last few months with all of the big returns that have taken place. The wrestling world was shocked last year when Braun Strowman was released, but now he’s once again part of the roster. However, Mike Johnson recently...
stillrealtous.com
MVP Reacts To Fans Comparing Omos To The Great Khali
WWE has a history of pushing big men and over the last few years Omos has seemingly been one of the projects the company is working on. There’s no denying that Omos is hard to miss due to his size, but some people have been skeptical when it comes to his ability to get it done inside the ring.
PWMania
WWE Star Suffers Broken Nose
Natalya confirmed on Twitter that she has a broken nose. The break occurred following her SmackDown match with Shayna Baszler. Shayna hit a brutal knee to Natalya’s face while Ronda Rousey cheered her on, and blood was seen pouring out immediately after. The camera captured Natalya wiping the blood from her face with a towel.
WWE Schedule: WWE Survivor Series 2022 card, odds, and watch times
The premium live events WWE schedule continues on Nov. 26 when the world leader in professional wrestling returns to Boston
itrwrestling.com
Reason For Braun Strowman’s WWE Backstage Heat Revealed
Braun Strowman is officially back in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), however, a lot of wrestlers are reportedly not fans of “The Monster of all Monsters” backstage. On the September 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, the former Universal Champion made his official comeback to the company. When he made his arrival, he would show himself for the first time being back by chokeslamming Humberto Carrillo before shooting Otis through a barricade with his signature shoulder tackle.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Says The Company Didn’t Know What To Do With Him
Surprise debuts in professional wrestling are always fun, and Lio Rush made his debut with AEW at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2021. However, Lio Rush’s run with All Elite Wrestling didn’t last long as his contract expired earlier this year in February. During a recent appearance...
PWMania
Backstage Update on Natalya’s Busted Nose and Post-Surgery Comments
WWE reportedly had Shayna Baszler bust Natalya’s nose on last week’s SmackDown to keep her off the show for a previously scheduled surgery. Baszler defeated Natalya on last Friday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in her corner. The segment included a post-match scene in which Natalya’s nose was busted open and bloodied. The match was recorded on October 28.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former Announcer Names WWE Hall Of Famer That Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
Andre The Giant was known for his great accomplishments in the ring, but he was also well-known for some of the things he was capable of doing away from it, particularly when it came to drinking. One of his fiercest rivals, Hulk Hogan, claimed that the inaugural WWE Hall of...
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Stars Set To Appear At This Week’s SmackDown Event
WWE has been going through a lot of changes in the past few months thanks to Triple H taking over as Creative head. Fans are very glad this change is going on right now as well. In fact, some WWE RAW stars are set to appear on this week’s Smackdown, to possibly mix it up as Survivor Series is on the horizon.
Comments / 2