Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/05/22

IN SHELTER – A375319. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/05/2022, 0 days.
KHOU
United Way of Greater Houston wants to help people go from surviving to thriving
HOUSTON — If you need help, United Way's 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE is here 24/7/365. Just dial 211. If you want to help, donate now at unitedwayhouston.org. Connect with United Way on social @unitedwayhouston to find out about other events and how you can get involved. This content sponsored...
Montgomery County Food Bank launches monthly mobile food market in Conroe for veterans
The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its next monthly mobile food bank for local veterans in need on Nov. 8 at the Conroe VA Clinic, located at 690 S. Loop 336 W., Conroe, according to a Nov. 4 release. (Courtesy Pexels) The Montgomery County Food Bank will hold its...
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development Deal
While there are different fast food brands that offer delicious meals, Daddy’s Chicken Shack, a trusted brand renowned for consistently delivering scrumptious meals enriched with quality ingredients has emerged as a top brand in the market. The burgeoning restaurant chain has just inked a new deal that will push it further into the vast Texas market.
thewoodlandstx.com
City Place Launches Neighborhood Farmers Market - The Woodlands
North Houston’s City Place is partnering with Your Neighborhood Farmers Market, a community market operator supporting local farmers and producers including YNFMA, Clingy Peach, Reaux of Sweets, Sweet Dee’s, Zax Snaxs and M3I’s Haus. Open to the public on the third Wednesday of each month beginning November...
fox26houston.com
Railroad worker killed by explosion near Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas - Authorities say a railroad worker was killed Saturday after a fuel ignition caused an explosion near Old Town Spring. Details are limited, as it's an active scene, but according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, it happened sometime Saturday morning around 9 a.m. when two workers were on the tracks in the 26500 block of E. Hardy Rd.
bloghouston.com
No Houston Chronicle – Alexandra Mealer does not need to return big money campaign donations!
So, it’s the first weekend in November 2022, and you know what that means boys and girls! That means Election Day 2022 is right around the corner, next Tuesday in fact. As one should expect, the rhetoric, hysteria, and hyperbole being spewed out by candidates, campaigns, and the media are going over the top as Election Day approaches. The Houston Chronicle has certainly gotten into the act. To quote James Lennon of the Kingwood Tea Party:
Astroworld victim's family starts concert safety nonprofit as officials offer little change, updates
"Things don't end up wrong. They start off wrong." One family is taking it upon themselves to try and ensure concert safety as the disaster's year anniversary approaches.
Click2Houston.com
Railroad worker dies after explosion caused by fuel at tracks near Old Town Spring, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A railroad worker died at the hospital after an explosion caused by fuel at a railroad track near Old Town Spring Saturday morning, authorities said. According to officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Spring Fire Department, it happened in the 26500 block of Hardy Street at around 9 a.m.
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention Center
Houston, TX - Houston's one-of-a-kind Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market is marking its fifth anniversary on November 6, with a huge festival at the Pasadena Convention Center celebrating the local hip-hop community and culture.
mocomotive.com
Approaching Front Could Bring Severe Weather to Houston Friday Night
HOUSTON, TEXAS – The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed the northern parts of Houston in a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk risk for severe storms for Friday evening, which include the majority of Montgomery County. Harris County is under a Category 2 out of 5 Slight…
fox26houston.com
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
$2M Boulevard Oaks home built by renowned Houston architect for sale
Considered a leader in Art Deco, Alfred Finn was one of Houston's most prominent architects.
mocomotive.com
Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
Click2Houston.com
Monday changes to Harris County Civil and Criminal Courts at law
You can expect changes to the Harris County Courts in downtown Houston on Monday, Nov. 7. The changes are because of the heavy congestion expected in downtown for the Houston Astros World Series victory parade and in accordance with the Court’s emergency closure policy. Harris County Civil Courts at...
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
enchantingtexas.com
Magical Winter Lights, Houston: Ultimate Guide 2022
Each year, the city of Houston comes alive with a dazzling display of traditional holiday light shows and festivities for the holiday season. Known as Magical Winter Lights, this event is one of the largest lantern festivals in the country. The annual event features hundreds of spectacular lanterns, festive snacks,...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
