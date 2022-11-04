Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
wtvbam.com
As race tightens for governor, Republican Tudor Dixon to make a stop in Coldwater Monday
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – With the hours counting down until polls open Tuesday at 7:00 a.m., Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon will be making an appearance in Coldwater Monday afternoon. Dixon is scheduled to be at the Branch County Republican Party headquarters at 688 East Chicago Road,...
Detroit News
Tuesday's Michigan election could spark 'unprecedented' fights over ballots, canvassing
Battles over voter registration, absentee ballots and election equipment are expected to intensify Tuesday in Michigan two years after supporters of former Republican President Donald Trump lodged a months-long campaign challenging the results of the presidential election. Clerks, lawyers and poll challengers said they're ready for what lies ahead and...
Tuesday's midterm election has many Michigan voters feeling anxious
Anticipation ahead of a general election has largely given way to trepidation, and Tuesday's midterm vote in Michigan is no exception. "There's anxiety on all sides," said Ken Kollman, a political science professor at the University of Michigan. That's natural, he said, in the first national election following a 2020...
Dixon, Whitmer campaign days before election
Both candidates for governor were out campaigning Saturday, just days before Election Day in Michigan.
22 WSBT
As Election Day draws closer, here's a breakdown on Proposal 1 for Michigan voters
Michigan voters will have a yes or no option to vote for Proposal 1. One piece of this proposal is to change term limits from three two-year terms for the State House and two four-year terms for the Senate, to a combined cap at 12 years in the legislature. "I...
Arab American News
Michigan Election Day guide and endorsements: Who deserves our vote
Michigan’s midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and among the races at stake are for governor, secretary of state and attorney general. There are also three ballot proposals that could change the state’s constitution, all 13 seats in the U.S. Congress and all the State House and Senate seats.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Secretary of State
Michigan voters will decide the state’s next secretary of state during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson seeks re-election against a field of challengers, including Republican nominee Kristina Karamo. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are...
How to vote in Michigan's midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with...
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
UpNorthLive.com
ELECTION 2022: Get to know Cam Cavitt
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In an effort to educate voters ahead of the midterm election, UpNorthLive News is interviewing candidates. Heather Bricca spoke with Cam Cavitt. He's running for State Representative in District 106 as a Republican.
fox2detroit.com
Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
Pete Buttigieg campaigns for Hillary Scholten, calling Republican John Gibbs an ‘extreme’ candidate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — With the election days away, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg hit the campaign trail in Grand Rapids Friday, touting Democrat Hillary Scholten as a candidate with community roots who will bring a “commonsense problem-solving style” to Congress. Speaking at Kent County Democratic Party headquarters,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan general election 2022: What to know before voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8
The Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with several key statewide races and ballot proposals up for voting. Here’s what to know about the Michigan General Election before voting:. What time do polls open and close in Michigan?. In-person voting will be available in every...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
Tudor Dixon spent upwards of $5,000 on luxury clothes with campaign funds, complaint alleges
LANSING, Mich. — A new complaint filed by the Michigan Democratic Party alleges Tudor Dixon spent more than $5,000 on luxury clothing in August, a move state Democrats say is against campaign finance laws. “Any personal use of funds, you know, to pay for clothing, to pay for a...
Faith and politics intermingle on the campaign trail in Michigan
Tudor Dixon kneeled in the front row of a Catholic church in Rochester Hills, her eyes closed and hands clasped together in prayer. Seated next to the Republican nominee for governor was former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii as other worshippers lined up to receive Communion at St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church, which serves a growing Albanian American community in metro Detroit. ...
Tasty Timeline: See When Popular Michigan Made Foods Were Launched
So much of Michigan's history includes delectable foods & beverages from all around the state. While some invention dates aren't clear, many are available to create a timeline of delicious goodness -- some still available only in the Midwest and other brands that have become American Icons. When was the...
wgvunews.org
Officials hope Whitmer changes her mind on Fruitport Casino this time around
Back in June, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer then denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians application for a new casino in Fruitport Township, after the tribe had spent roughly $30 million on development over a 12-year-planning process. “We dotted our I’s and we crossed our t’s. We did everything...
michiganchronicle.com
Michigan Election Guide 2022: Races, Proposals and Voting Options
The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8. With just days away, registered voters are gearing up to decide on what is predicted to be monumental key races and statewide ballot proposals during the midterm election. Here’s a look at some of the essential resources and...
