Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
eastidahonews.com
Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Idaho8.com
Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week
TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
KIVI-TV
What you want to know about the Monday morning commute
Snow showers will fall in central Idaho Sunday night with light accumulations into Monday night for the central mountains. Around 1" in Long Valley with around 6" at Brundage and Tamarack and 1" or so at Bogus Basin. For the Treasure Valley, you can expect a few rain mixed with...
eastidahonews.com
Big game on the move in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. “Elk on the right – elk on the left!!!! I exclaimed as my rock-hunting partner was driving us across the INL early Tuesday morning. Mike was able to dodge the elk as they crossed the road. That...
Post Register
Adventure Weather Alert: Winter storm warning for west central mountains
Boise, IDAHO — The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a winter storm warning for the west central mountains in Idaho. The storm warning is in effect until 6pm on Friday. Some areas could see 8 to 15 inches and 30 mph wind gusts. The NWS says the...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
KIVI-TV
Here is what to expect for your Friday morning commute in the Treasure Valley
An atmospheric river event will blast the northwest with significant moisture, including heavy mountain snow along with blowing and drifting due to 50 mph gusts on the mountain peaks. Slick conditions especially on secondary roads are becoming likely for a couple of hours during the Friday morning commute in the...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List
It seems like the days when you wore a winter coat to work in the morning and carried it home from the office in the afternoon ended abruptly. The temperatures have taken a steep dive, it's getting darker earlier and we're excited for all the winter fun that comes with it!
Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter
The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
KTVL
Two storms this weekend could bring several inches of rain, over a foot of snow for some
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — We've seen our fair share of rain and snow since the pattern change in October, but this weekend rain and snowfall amounts could double with two different storms moving in. Both systems are the first atmospheric river set-ups of the season and could...
KIVI-TV
Today is the calm before the storm. Snow and rain expected tomorrow!
Today's conditions will be calm and sunny in the Gem State..but ready or not, a wintery weather maker is on its way to the region and will bring lots of rain and snow starting late tonight. Here's a look at today's Treasure Valley day planner:. Currently a broad band of...
The Most Horrific Reviews Of Idaho Hotels Of All Time
We're quickly approaching the busiest travel time of the year and perhaps it's an unpopular opinion, but I would rather sleep in a hotel instead of someone's house. There's just something about using someone else's shower that bothers me. I wish I could explain to you exactly what it is that bothers me about it, but maybe it has something to do with sharing an area that was designed to wash away your "dirtiness"?
