Winter storm moving into eastern Idaho Sunday night through Wednesday

IDAHO FALLS — A winter storm is moving through eastern Idaho starting Sunday night through Wednesday. On Sunday night and through Monday, moderate to heavy snowfall is expected along the Montana/Idaho border. Between three to five inches of snow is predicted at higher elevations in Fremont, Clark, Butte and Custer counties. The snow could get as high as eight inches in the mountain passes.
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river passes, now snow about to hit Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Mountain snow will continue in droves Sunday as our next link of moisture moves across the area. After picking up multiple inches on Saturday, with a handful more coming by night, we have a heavy dose moving in come Sunday. A winter weather advisory in...
Idaho8.com

Brief break in snow and wind for Sunday morning before more comes next week

TONIGHT: Very windy conditions continue tonight with isolated rain and snow showers mainly across the southern highlands, SE Idaho, and western WY. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph up until 9pm tonight before winds slowly calm down into the overnight hours. Most rain and snow clear out by 8/9pm with only stray showers left overnight. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's and teens.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle

SPOKANE, Wash. — The recent weather we’re seeing in the Inland Northwest has led to a change in warnings and advisories in the area. NWS-Spokane says a Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for some places in Northern Washington and the Idaho Pandhandle. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for places like Sandpoint, Bonners...
KIVI-TV

What you want to know about the Monday morning commute

Snow showers will fall in central Idaho Sunday night with light accumulations into Monday night for the central mountains. Around 1" in Long Valley with around 6" at Brundage and Tamarack and 1" or so at Bogus Basin. For the Treasure Valley, you can expect a few rain mixed with...
eastidahonews.com

Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
kmvt

KIVI-TV

Here is what to expect for your Friday morning commute in the Treasure Valley

An atmospheric river event will blast the northwest with significant moisture, including heavy mountain snow along with blowing and drifting due to 50 mph gusts on the mountain peaks. Slick conditions especially on secondary roads are becoming likely for a couple of hours during the Friday morning commute in the...
MIX 106

98.3 The Snake

Return Of Snowmaggedon? Agency Predicts Harsh South Idaho Winter

The recent release of data from a national scientific agency regarding winter predictions for the United States from December 2022 through February 2023 is translating into an abnormally severe start to the new year for the Magic Valley. Whether or not Idaho gets hammered with conditions mirroring those of the 2017 "Snowmaggedon" remains to be seen, but present indications are certainly insinuating that.
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
MIX 106

