West Boca High student reaches round of 16 at state bowling tourney

In two years, West Boca Raton High School’s Nathan Bray has established himself as one of the top bowlers in Palm Beach County.

Bray, 15, of Boca Raton, won the county and district championships last year en route to being named the Sun Sentinel’s Boys Palm Beach County bowler of the year. He even bowled a perfect 300 game. While he didn’t repeat as county champion this year, finishing third, he did successfully defend his district championship and advanced to the state tournament.

“Yeah, finishing third was a little disappointing, but there were a lot of good scores, so hats off to them,” said Bray, who rolled a three-game series of 610 at the county tournament, but followed that up a week later with a three-game series of 665. “I don’t think I changed a whole lot, I just kept a good mindset and made sure to not put any pressure on myself and just bowl like I always do.”

Bray rolled a 4-game series of 888 (227, 231, 217, 213) to finish 15th in qualifying and reach the round of 16. Bray and second-seeded Quinn Bostic (Somerset College Preparatory Academy) split the first two games before Bostic prevailed 244-218 in the decisive third game. In the consolation bracket, Bray fell to John O’Connell (Leesburg High School) 234-161 and 232-215.

Bray and Park Vista’s Nicholas Buckvar 927 (247, 242, 214, 224) were the lone bowlers from Broward and Palm Beach counties to reach the round of 16. Buckvar reached the final as he won four matches, but finished runner-up to Richard Caruso (Apopka) for the state championship.

“I am definitely happier that I performed better than last year,” Bray said of this year’s state effort. “I bowled well in qualifying and knew I had a chance at making the cut. It is a completely different atmosphere once you make the cut and start bowling head to head. I am a little disappointed that I did not make it further, but I am happy with my performance overall.

“This year was a big year for me because I made a lot of changes in my game,” Bray added. “Coming back to a normal year and going to different alleys for the regular season was different for me. It’s an adjustment that was new for me but now I know what to expect for the coming years. Also losing a lot of my teammates from last year was difficult and it took some time for this newer team to gel, but we have a good foundation to build on for next year.”

West Boca bowling coach Scott Breslow marvels at Bray’s ability, especially since he is only a sophomore.

“Nathan, while he is young, is very mature for his age when it comes to bowling and performance,” Breslow said. “The county tournament is held at Greenacres Bowl, and he doesn’t bowl there. The carry in that house is tough. You either carry or you don’t. Not many kids Nathan’s age throw the ball as he does.

“It wasn’t that Nathan had a bad day at the county tournament, he just couldn’t get the pins to carry in his favor. With that being said, it is a lesson learned. Not everyone has a great day. In Nathan’s case, an off day for him is a good day for others. You move on to the next day.”

Breslow said Bray, who averaged a county-leading 215 for the season, is very determined.

“He loves to compete,” Breslow said. “Having the high average, winning the county tournament, and winning districts each year was a goal of his. While not winning county this year is a ‘wrinkle’ in this goal, it will make him more determined to accomplish the rest and additionally, hopefully, a state title.”