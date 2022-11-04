ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

West Boca High student reaches round of 16 at state bowling tourney

By Gary Curreri, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

In two years, West Boca Raton High School’s Nathan Bray has established himself as one of the top bowlers in Palm Beach County.

Bray, 15, of Boca Raton, won the county and district championships last year en route to being named the Sun Sentinel’s Boys Palm Beach County bowler of the year. He even bowled a perfect 300 game. While he didn’t repeat as county champion this year, finishing third, he did successfully defend his district championship and advanced to the state tournament.

“Yeah, finishing third was a little disappointing, but there were a lot of good scores, so hats off to them,” said Bray, who rolled a three-game series of 610 at the county tournament, but followed that up a week later with a three-game series of 665. “I don’t think I changed a whole lot, I just kept a good mindset and made sure to not put any pressure on myself and just bowl like I always do.”

Bray rolled a 4-game series of 888 (227, 231, 217, 213) to finish 15th in qualifying and reach the round of 16. Bray and second-seeded Quinn Bostic (Somerset College Preparatory Academy) split the first two games before Bostic prevailed 244-218 in the decisive third game. In the consolation bracket, Bray fell to John O’Connell (Leesburg High School) 234-161 and 232-215.

Bray and Park Vista’s Nicholas Buckvar 927 (247, 242, 214, 224) were the lone bowlers from Broward and Palm Beach counties to reach the round of 16. Buckvar reached the final as he won four matches, but finished runner-up to Richard Caruso (Apopka) for the state championship.

“I am definitely happier that I performed better than last year,” Bray said of this year’s state effort. “I bowled well in qualifying and knew I had a chance at making the cut. It is a completely different atmosphere once you make the cut and start bowling head to head. I am a little disappointed that I did not make it further, but I am happy with my performance overall.

“This year was a big year for me because I made a lot of changes in my game,” Bray added. “Coming back to a normal year and going to different alleys for the regular season was different for me. It’s an adjustment that was new for me but now I know what to expect for the coming years. Also losing a lot of my teammates from last year was difficult and it took some time for this newer team to gel, but we have a good foundation to build on for next year.”

West Boca bowling coach Scott Breslow marvels at Bray’s ability, especially since he is only a sophomore.

“Nathan, while he is young, is very mature for his age when it comes to bowling and performance,” Breslow said. “The county tournament is held at Greenacres Bowl, and he doesn’t bowl there. The carry in that house is tough. You either carry or you don’t. Not many kids Nathan’s age throw the ball as he does.

“It wasn’t that Nathan had a bad day at the county tournament, he just couldn’t get the pins to carry in his favor. With that being said, it is a lesson learned. Not everyone has a great day. In Nathan’s case, an off day for him is a good day for others. You move on to the next day.”

Breslow said Bray, who averaged a county-leading 215 for the season, is very determined.

“He loves to compete,” Breslow said. “Having the high average, winning the county tournament, and winning districts each year was a goal of his. While not winning county this year is a ‘wrinkle’ in this goal, it will make him more determined to accomplish the rest and additionally, hopefully, a state title.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Audi Flips In St. Andrews Country Club Boca Raton Sunday

Crash Follows Bizarre Accident In Seven Bridges Delray Beach Overnight. Craziness Behind The Gates! BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s unclear what the driver was doing, but Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rushed to St. Andrews Country Club mid-day Sunday for a spectacular car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What can you get for $1 million in Pompano Beach?

For buyers looking for a beachfront vibe with a small-town feel, they should look no further than Pompano Beach. Situated between Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach is a good option for buyers wanting quick access to the beach and a quiet city that has nightlife and entertainment. “The thing that is appealing is that it’s not crowded like Fort Lauderdale. It’s a family-type ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Fort Lauderdale? Here’s the latest forecast track

Fort Lauderdale and all of Broward County are in the forecast cone of uncertainty for Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to develop on Monday and approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane watch is in effect for the east coast from the Broward/Miami-Dade county line to Titusville and a storm surge watch ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead

Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach schools become a front line in the culture war | Editorial

The Palm Beach County School District finds itself caught in the crossfire of the state’s culture wars. In July, the LGBTQ advocacy group Lambda Legal and others sued the Palm Beach district and three others over Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, known among critics as “don’t say gay.” The federal lawsuit alleges that the law violates the First and Fourteenth Amendment because of its ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

CENTURY VILLAGE DEERFIELD BEACH WOMAN SAYS COYOTE WAS STALKING HER AND HER DOG – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the site of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Turnpike reopens in Broward after hazardous material incident

Fire officials shut down Florida’s Turnpike in Broward and ordered part of a Davie neighborhood evacuated on Sunday morning after detecting the smell of ammonia from a nearby ice business. Davie Fire Rescue and Davie police arrived at Reddy Ice, at 5050 SW 51st St., and discovered an ammonia leak. Officials ordered the shutdown of nearby roads, including southbound State Road 7 and Florida’s ...
DAVIE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach : Things To Do In West Palm Beach , Florida

When planning your next vacation to West Palm Beach, Florida, make sure to visit the local botanical gardens. One of the oldest and largest public gardens in the state, Mounts Botanical Garden features over two thousand different types of tropical plants from six continents. The garden is divided into several distinct sections, including the tropical fruit garden, the herb garden, and the citrus and palms garden. The garden also offers interpretive education and literature on the plants.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Boasting 165 miles of inland waterways, Fort Lauderdale in Broward County, Florida, is nicknamed the “Venice of America.”. Just as famous as its inland waterways is the city’s pristine white sand beach, stretching more than seven miles along the Atlantic Ocean. With a population of more than 182,000...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy