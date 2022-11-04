ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park branch of Chase Bank coming to Bluhawk

The site neighbors Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which opened at Bluhawk in 2020. What it is: JP Morgan Chase Bank offers a range of financial services, from credit cards and savings accounts to home loans. The New York-based bank already has Johnson County branches in northern Overland Park,...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

ATV crash in area of Wyoming and Liberty leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said officers were called to a fatality collision Friday at 10:46 p.m. Upon arrival in the area of Wyoming and Liberty street they found that the driver and sole occupant of a green John Deere “Gator” ATV was traveling around a street curve, went up over a curb, traveled through the grassy median and struck a tree head-on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs Parks & Recreation revealed the name and logo for its new waterpark Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new waterpark, called Blue Surf Bay, will begin construction in mid-November and is scheduled to open in Spring of 2024 next to Blue Springs Fieldhouse.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Undefeated Liberty North ends Blue Springs South's breakout season

There will be a new high school football champion from Kansas 6A after Gardner-Edgerton defeated Blue Valley Northwest. Rivalry renewed: Park Hill South sends Park Hill home for the season. Updated: 5 hours ago. These two rivals squared off for a second time in the 2022 season. Kansas, Missouri high...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
SMITHVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy