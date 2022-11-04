Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Nov. 4-6
Whether you're ready to get in the holiday spirit or just want to enjoy a weekend concert, there's plenty going on in Kansas City this weekend.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park branch of Chase Bank coming to Bluhawk
The site neighbors Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which opened at Bluhawk in 2020. What it is: JP Morgan Chase Bank offers a range of financial services, from credit cards and savings accounts to home loans. The New York-based bank already has Johnson County branches in northern Overland Park,...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
I'm a New Yorker who visited Kansas City for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
From free public transportation to stunning street art, here are some things I wasn't expecting when I visited the Missouri city from the Big Apple.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
1 critically injured in scooter crash in Kansas City, Missouri
One person was critically injured in an overnight crash involving a scooter in Kansas City, Missouri.
kcur.org
Want to explore Pendleton Heights? Start with this beginner's guide to the neighborhood
After Quality Hill — the historic district situated on 200-foot-high bluffs overlooking West Bottoms — Pendleton Heights is Kansas City’s second oldest residentially-designed neighborhood. If you’ve spent much time there, you know the area is teeming with Victorian houses, notable landmarks, parks and community gardens — not...
fox4kc.com
Ararat Shrine Circus Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s only three ring circus is coming to town!The Ararat Shine Circus is coming to Cable Dahmer arena! Enter now for your chance to win a family four pack (4) tickets to the 7 p.m. performance on November 17, 2022. To enter for...
3 juveniles seriously injured in Olathe crash near US 56
Three juveniles suffered serious injuries after a crash Saturday night that occurred in Olathe Kansas near US 56.
Rain impacts Kansas City-area high school football playoffs
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
KCTV 5
ATV crash in area of Wyoming and Liberty leaves 1 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Kansas City, Missouri. Police said officers were called to a fatality collision Friday at 10:46 p.m. Upon arrival in the area of Wyoming and Liberty street they found that the driver and sole occupant of a green John Deere “Gator” ATV was traveling around a street curve, went up over a curb, traveled through the grassy median and struck a tree head-on.
Kansas City church elder sentenced to life for killing pastor-wife
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
KCPD investigating wrong-way crash near Stadium Drive
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a wrong way crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 70 and Stadium Drive.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs waterpark unveils name and logo
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Blue Springs Parks & Recreation revealed the name and logo for its new waterpark Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. The new waterpark, called Blue Surf Bay, will begin construction in mid-November and is scheduled to open in Spring of 2024 next to Blue Springs Fieldhouse.
KCTV 5
Undefeated Liberty North ends Blue Springs South's breakout season
There will be a new high school football champion from Kansas 6A after Gardner-Edgerton defeated Blue Valley Northwest. Rivalry renewed: Park Hill South sends Park Hill home for the season. Updated: 5 hours ago. These two rivals squared off for a second time in the 2022 season. Kansas, Missouri high...
This Missouri City Is One Of The Most Family-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ visits Topeka in road trip across America
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” made a pit-stop in Topeka on Friday morning. Chapman posted to Facebook while he was having breakfast at the Cracker Barrel in Topeka. He is currently on a cross-country road trip from Colorado to Florida with his wife Francie and his dog Duke, […]
KCTV 5
Smithville 3-year-old killed in pedestrian incident
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday night when a vehicle reversing struck and killed the child in Smithville, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old female driver of a 2014 Ford F-150 was reversing in a Smithville neighborhood at 11:08 p.m. when she struck the child.
