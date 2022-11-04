Before Amy Schumer hit the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday, November 6, she was struggling to care for her son amid an unexpected health scare. “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV,” the Trainwreck actress, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 6, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of her SNL experience. “Shout out to all the parents going though this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive.”

