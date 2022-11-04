Read full article on original website
Convicted Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland 'apologizes' after prison release
NEW YORK — Billy McFarland, the convicted founder behind 2017's Fyre Festival, which rocked social media, is apologizing for his role in controversial music festival. "I need to apologize. And that is the first and the last thing that needs to be done," McFarland said. "I let people down. I let down employees. I let down their families. I let down investors. So I need to apologize. I'm wrong and it's bad."
Keanu Reeves thought Matthew Perry questioning why he was 'still alive' when other actors are dead came out of 'left field': report
In "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry questions why actors like River Phoenix are dead when Keanu Reeves is still alive.
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
How Keanu Reeves Allegedly Feels After Being Called Out For Still Being Alive By Matthew Perry In His New Book
How does Keanu Reeves feel about the comments Matthew Perry made in his memoir?
Amy Schumer Reveals Son Gene, 3, Was Hospitalized for RSV Amid 'SNL' Prep
Before Amy Schumer hit the Saturday Night Live stage on Saturday, November 6, she was struggling to care for her son amid an unexpected health scare. “This was the hardest week of my life. I missed Thursday rehearsals when my son was rushed to ER and admitted for RSV,” the Trainwreck actress, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, November 6, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps of her SNL experience. “Shout out to all the parents going though this right now. I got to be with him the whole day at the hospital and the beautiful humans at @nbcsnl couldn’t have been more supportive.”
Jennifer Lawrence says she's no longer playing Elizabeth Holmes after watching Amanda Seyfried's performance in 'The Dropout'
Jennifer Lawrence thought Amanda Seyfried's performance as Elizabeth Holmes was "terrific." Lawrence told a New York Times reporter she's no longer going to play Holmes in an upcoming movie. "I was like, 'Yeah, we don't need to redo that.' She did it," Lawrence said. You will not be seeing Jennifer...
Will Smith Says Floyd Mayweather Called Him 10 Days Straight After Oscars Slap
Will Smith was in a dark place after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but he had a champion in his corner -- the actor says Floyd Mayweather called him every day for 10-straight days after the incident, just to make sure he was doing okay. Smith made the...
Laney Chantal Dies: ‘Face Off’ Reality Show Contestant And Makeup/FX Artist Was 33
Laney Chantal, who appeared on Season 5 of SyFY’s Face Off, died this week of an accidental drug overdose, her family said. She was 33. Chantal died Monday in Milford, Michigan, her family confirmed in a public obituary. They noted that she “struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life.” Born Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, Chantal joined Face Off in 2013 for its fifth season. However, she later voluntarily withdrew from the show, earning its fifth-place spot. Despite the withdrawal, Chantal continued working in makeup, helping Bella Thorne and Marilyn Manson with their looks, among others. She created the “Head FX Makeup” for rapper Lil...
Rachel Recchia: Gabby is ‘Back to the Streets’ After Erich Split
GNO! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have called it quits on their engagement — and the former Bachelorette is ready to embrace her newly single status with co-lead Rachel Recchia. “Back to the streets,” Recchia, 26, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 4, alongside a photo of...
Taylor Swift Reacts to Selena Gomez's Emotional Documentary
Selena Gomez's longtime friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film—which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years and life adjusting to her a bipolar disorder diagnosis—was released on Apple TV+, Swift posted about the project on her Instagram Story. The "Lover" singer shared footage from a teaser and wrote, "So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever. 🥹."
Sylvester Stallone Says Putting Work Ahead of Family Was 'Tragic Mistake' That 'Won't Happen Again'
Sylvester Stallone has reassessed his priorities. In a new cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, the Rocky actor, 76, discussed making a reality series with his family and whether his recent reconciliation with wife Jennifer Flavin will be included in the show. "Of course it's part of the show," said...
'SNL' fans decry Dave Chappelle hosting announcement: 'What the hell Lorne?!'
NBC has tapped Dave Chappelle to host "Saturday Night Live" for a third time next week. And not everyone is happy about it. Over the weekend, the TV network announced that the Nov. 12 episode of "SNL" would be hosted by Chappelle with musical guest Black Star, the hip-hop duo comprising Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli. While some celebrated the controversial comedian's imminent return to the show, others condemned "SNL" for giving him a platform in the wake of his transphobic remarks.
Missy Elliott Immortalized With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Missy Elliott is one of the latest stars to be immortalized with a wax figurine. The Virginia rap icon revealed her official Madam Tussauds statue on social media, sharing images of her and the identical work of art. “It’s caute,” the 51-year-old boasted, followed by the heart-eyes emoji. “YOU MUST SEE IT IN PERSON! The braids they did strand by strand!”More from VIBE.comSalt-N-Pepa To Be Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk of FameMissy Elliott Gives Lil Wayne His Flowers: "You Have Birthed A Whole Generation"Lil Nas X Meets His Wax-Figure Doppelgänger At Madame Tussauds The doppelgänger is on display at the Las Vegas...
A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts
A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton and More Celebs Run the NYC Marathon
Raising awareness and heart rates! Celebs hit the streets Sunday morning in the Big Apple as part of the annual New York City Marathon!. Among the thousands of participants, a number of famous faces and public figures ran the 26.2-mile marathon in an effort to challenge themselves, as well as raise awareness for the causes closest to them.
Disney Is Being Sued Over A Frozen 2 Song
Some things never change, including lawsuits against Disney. This time it's all about the music of Frozen II
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
