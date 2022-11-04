Read full article on original website
Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’
Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Creeper 'decapitate' their frontman on stage, release anthemic new single Ghost Brigade
Creeper unveil their new song, Ghost Brigade, following its live premiere this weekend which saw frontman Will Gould get, erm, 'decapitated'
nothing,nowhere. links up with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz for tearing new single ‘CYAN1DE’
Nothing,nowhere. (aka Joseph Mulherin) has returned with his fourth new song for the year: a vicious amalgam of alt-pop, rap and hard rock titled ‘CYAN1DE’. The track features Pete Wentz – best known as the founding bassist of Fall Out Boy – who delivers a spoken-word bridge in the track’s tail end, then ends with a guttural screamed breakdown (echoing his sporadic role as an unclean vocalist in Fall Out Boy’s early years).
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video for New Song “Pretty Boy”: Listen
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a new song ahead of a forthcoming album. It’s called “Pretty Boy,” and it features Johnny Marr on guitar. Check it out below. In a press release, Gallagher said, “For this new record it was the first thing I...
Joji Introduces Lo-Fi Sounds to His Crooning Ballads on New Album ‘Smithereens’
Joji has released his new album, Smithereens, out today via 88rising. Following 2020’s Nectar, the new LP hears the singer continue to evolve his distinctive style of melancholic ballads. On tracks like “Die For You,” the singer pensively reflects on lost love, a recurring theme throughout his discography. Crooning...
Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
Kelly Clarkson Shows Grunge Side By Slaying This Soundgarden Classic
She's proving to be quite the rock fan.
Velvet Revolver Bandmates Reunite On Kings Of Chaos’ Debut Single
For a decade, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum has served as a ringleader for a bunch of rock ‘n’ roll all-stars as part of a collective once known as the Rock N Roll All-Stars but now known as the Kings Of Chaos. Kings Of Chaos has had a whole lot of people cycle in and out through their live performances over the years, but so far they’ve only released one recorded song, a cover of Deep Purple’s “Never Before” on a tribute album to that band.
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more to play Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Coldplay, Lewis Capaldi and more are set to play the first night of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2022 – see the full line-up below. The annual gig is set to take place across two nights (December 10-11) at The O2 in London, and the line-up for the first gig has been revealed today (November 7).
Stream Spanish Hardcore Bands Crossed & Vibora’s Sick New Split Pena
The extremely heavy and intense Madrid-based band Crossed released their Morir album in April, and it ripped. Today the hardcore-ish combo is back with Pena, a new split EP in partnership with their fellow Spaniards Vibora. The record’s four tracks toggle between the two bands, as if you’re double-fisting some of the hardest drinks imaginable. Vibora’s sound is more of a blistering post-hardcore blitzkrieg, whereas Crossed have a brutish deathcore side, but the two groups sound great together. But there’s more to the synchronicity, as the bands explain in a note on Bandcamp:
pH-1 announces upcoming ‘About Damn Time’ world tour
Korean-American rapper pH-1 will soon be embarking on a world tour. On November 7, pH-1’s label H1GHR MUSIC announced on Twitter that he will soon be holding his ‘About Damn Time’ world tour with a brief visualiser clip featuring the rapper. While dates and venues for the tour have not been revealed, the label shared that pH-1 will be touring cities in North America, Asia and Europe.
Watch The Cure debut heartfelt new song ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Italy
The Cure have continued to tease their fans will live previews of their upcoming 14th album, performing a new song called ‘A Fragile Thing’ in Assago, Italy. The legendary goth-rockers played at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago last night (November 4), delivering a set of 27 songs that spanned seven of their 13 studio albums (as well as a handful of their standalone releases).
Liam Gallagher responds to Robbie Williams’ claim Oasis were “bullies”
Liam Gallagher has responded to Robbie Williams’ recent comments that Oasis were “bullies” during their heydey. Williams was speaking to Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe as part of a new interview about his recent Number One album ‘XXV’ and his music career. Asked about his relationship with Gallagher and Oasis, Williams said: “Ultimately, I’m a huge fan of Oasis and [always] was. I was there and I was part of it, and it was fucking unbelievable: incredible hedonism, reckless abandon and rock’n’roll, and ‘let’s turn it to 11, 12 and let’s see where this goes’. It’s part of that competitive nature of me, too.”
10 Greatest Deathcore Bands
A little over 15 years ago, Job for a Cowboy released their Doom EP and, all of a sudden, deathcore became the next big thing in metal. Deathcore has brought some of the heaviest music of the 21st century. Combining the monstrous gutturals of death metal and the rhythm-heavy chugging of metalcore, deathcore created a new scene of hugely popular bands. Though Job for a Cowboy would shed their deathcore shell and emerge as a death metal band, their debut EP became one of the most influential metal records of the 2000s.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Hear Previously Unreleased 1972 Beach Boys Song ‘Carry Me Home’
The Beach Boys have released a previously unreleased song titled “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972, ahead of its appearance on an upcoming box set. Sail on Sailor – 1972 is an in-depth exploration of that time in the band’s history as it embraced change. It will be released on Dec. 2 in six-CD and five-LP editions, and contains newly remastered versions of 1972’s Carl and the Passions – "So Tough" and 1973’s Holland, along with unreleased outtakes, demos, live recordings and alternate versions.
Here’s every song on the ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ soundtrack
The full soundtrack for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story has been released – check it out below. Directed by Eric Appel, this send-up of the biopic genre stars Daniel Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic and loosely follows the musician’s life and career. The rest of the cast is similarly unexpected, with Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
The Walkmen tease new announcement with live video of ‘The Rat’
The Walkmen appear to be teasing an upcoming announcement – watch the new video below. The indie band formed in 2000 and have seven studio albums, most recently 2013’s ‘Heaven’. The following year, they announced an “extreme hiatus” at a final gig in New Orleans.
Jamie T releases deluxe version of ‘The Theory Of Whatever’
Jamie T has shared a deluxe edition of his 2022 album ‘The Theory Of Whatever’. The deluxe extended version features four bonus songs called ‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Kill Kill Kill’, ‘The Luddite’ and ‘Run Of The Mill’. ‘The Theory Of...
