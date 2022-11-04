Read full article on original website
Related
The Band Is Back Together Again: 16 Sultry Sade Tracks To Prepare For Their Return
The band is back together, recording their next album. To celebrate, we created a list of 16 sultry Sade tracks. Check it out inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: These songs of the past 20 years will get me on the dance floor
When I was college age and single you couldn’t keep me off the dance floor. And if I wasn’t, it was because I was either in the DJ booth or at the bar chatting up a lovely young lady. Or the lovely young lady was in the booth and I was showing her how to cue a record on the turntable. Ah, memories.
soultracks.com
Jody Watley to return with new music for the holidays
(November 4, 2022) Jody Watley puts a joyful spin on classic Christmas tune! The Grammy winning music global superstar is spreading some festive cheer with upcoming release of the jazzy rendition of quintessential holiday song “Christmas Time Is Here” from her favorite, Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on November 17, 2022.
Mariah Carey opens up about giving her kids what she wanted at Christmas
Mariah Carey is known for her love of Christmas — and has been able to commercialize it with her global smash hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." She has four Christmas albums and is also the author of the newly released, non-autobiographical children's book, "The Christmas Princess," which tells the story of "Little Mariah" and how she survives bullies with music. She says its a holiday-centered fairy tale. But for Carey, the joy of Christmas comes from making sure her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, get to experience the holiday in a way she never did. She told "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King they "do a lot of festive stuff.""They love it, too. And they love, you know, the other times of the year that I try to make fun things happen," she said. "It's all about me giving them what I really wanted, which was just to do all the things that the other kids got to do. So, I just want them to know that it's special."More of Gayle King's interview with Mariah Carey will air on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday, November 10.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Willow Smith wield a Jackson V to spontaneously riff Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It)
The guitar star swapped out her prized Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent signature for a Pro KVTMG King V in order to salute one of her biggest inspirations mid-gig It comes with the territory that, as guitar players, we often succumb to an overwhelming urge to jam our favorite riffs and solos. Whether players are rehearsing in their rooms or sound-checking on stage, those familiar fretboard frolics are almost too good to refuse.
Comments / 0