The Weather Channel

November's Outlook Is Warm For Much Of U.S., But Chilly In West

We expect a sharp national divide in November's temperatures. Much of the central and eastern U.S. should have a warm November. Parts of the West, however, may be cooler than usual. But there's an intriguing wild card in this forecast for late November. Sign up for the Morning Brief email...
MISSOURI STATE
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
GreenMatters

Fall 2022 Has Been Unseasonably Warm — Will We Have a Proper Autumn Before Winter Comes?

October came and went, and now we're in the first week of November. However, it almost feels like summer never ended. With the equinox at the end of September, we're well into the fall 2022 season, though temperatures have been unseasonably high. Even though the foliage was top-tier in certain parts of the U.S., many wonder if fall weather will actually come this year, before winter arrives.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Unseasonable warmth to return after record lows, December-like cold in central, eastern US

A big change in the weather pattern will bring a return of summerlike warmth to some locations over the Plains and Midwest and above-average temperatures to areas farther to the east later this week and weekend AccuWeather meteorologists say. This warmup will follow the reality check issued by Mother Nature this week that reminded folks that winter is not that far away over much of the central and eastern United States.
IOWA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Freeze Alerts Raised as Most of US Brace for Temperatures 15 Degrees Below Average

Forecasts of temperatures dropping to 15 degrees below average cause NWS to issue Freeze Alerts to the majority of the US. Millions are at risk of freezing and frost this week as the coldest air of the fall season is spreading across the Midwest, South, and East. A potent storm system is also bringing rounds of snow, rain, and blustery winds that come from the Great Lakes to the Northeast.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

What to Expect this Coming Winter in Parts of the United States

The chilly breeze air, snow accumulation, and freezing temperatures only showed one thing: meteorological winter is fast-approaching. Previous reports said that portions of the United States started to feel the taste of winter, with snowflakes and freezing temperatures in their areas, especially in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and New York. Meanwhile, residents...
WISCONSIN STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Near record warmth today and tomorrow

NOVEMBER WARMTH: We have a few spotty showers over North Alabama early this morning, but most of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. With a strong upper ridge overhead, we expect highs in the 80-84 degree range today and tomorrow, with new records very possible. Record highs at Birmingham are 82 today, and 84 tomorrow, both set in 2005. The average high today is 68, so these temperatures are around 15 degrees above average.
ALABAMA STATE
AccuWeather

Widespread snow to unfold across Northwest, Rockies

A potent storm is set to start a big change to many in the western United States by bringing some their first accumulating snow of the season. In recent days, much of the Northwest and northern Rockies have felt more like late summer rather than autumn. On Thursday, temperatures reached the 70s F in Spokane, Washington and soared to around 80 degrees in cities like Bend, Oregon, and Reno, Nevada, temperatures that are more than 15 degrees above normal for October.
SPOKANE, WA
The Independent

Britons to be lashed with rain over weekend as temperatures fall

Britons are set to be lashed with rain over the weekend as temperatures turn colder.The Met Office issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for the south-east until 6am on Friday, meaning flooding is likely as well as damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes, transport delays, and power cuts.Up to 30-40 mm of rain could fall in the area, stretching from Weymouth to Canterbury in just a few hours overnight.Parts of the country will then see further rainfall during the day on Friday, which will start cold and frosty, before heavier, more widespread downpours over the weekend.📉 A chilly...
KWTX

Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday

Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.
TEXAS STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s 2022-23 Winter Forecast: How Much and When

Any meteorologist will tell you that a seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 80 percent of the time. The accuracy of a five-day forecast hits about 90 percent of the time, according to scijinks.gov. There's good news and bad news depending on where you stand on snowfall projections....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WAAY-TV

Above-average temperatures continue through the week

Sunshine stays with us as we head through the rest of the workweek, and so do these warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s for the remainder of the week. Clouds move in Friday evening and overnight, but the rain holds off until Saturday. The first half of the weekend will be dreary and overcast with some scattered showers that linger early Sunday morning.

