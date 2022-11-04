ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects

Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
EAST LANSING, MI
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll

Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Live updates: Michigan responds after special teams gaffe, retakes 14-7 lead

-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7 -Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers

Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
EAST LANSING, MI
Recap: Michigan State rebounds to defeat Illinois

A week after a listless loss and embarrassing off-the-field incident, Michigan State rallied to take down No. 16 Illinois on the road to keep its chances at a bowl game alive. The defense, the Achilles heel of this team often this season, shut down the Illini offense and standout running back Chase Brown.
EAST LANSING, MI
Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin star in Michigan's exhibition win over Ferris State

Ann Arbor — Freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin admitted they had some butterflies in their stomachs before Michigan’s lone exhibition. It was hard to tell as the duo powered the No. 22 Wolverines and their new-look roster to an 88-75 victory over Division II Ferris State on Friday at Crisler Center.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
MUSKEGON, MI
Country Club of Lansing's John Lindert named PGA of America president

John Lindert, a member of the Michigan PGA Hall of Fame, was elected the 43rd president of the PGA of America at the association's annual meeting this week in Phoenix. Lindert, PGA director of golf at Country Club of Lansing, will serve a two-year term overseeing the organization, including the group's 28,000 PGA golf professionals and its annual flagship tournament, the PGA Championship.
LANSING, MI
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend

High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Rising antisemitism alarms Metro Detroit's Jewish community

Amy Winkelman shared in the frustration of other Metro Detroit Jews witnessing the attention given to antisemitic comments by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The 22-year-old Oakland County native was dismayed last month to scroll through online messages echoing or expanding on the claims, trafficking in stereotypes about Jewish lifestyles and even questioning the Holocaust.
DETROIT, MI
Boogaloo boy catches COVID, causing delay in detention hearing

Detroit — Federal court officials on Friday postponed a bond hearing for Timothy Teagan after the prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials. The diagnosis emerged during a brief court hearing Friday in federal court in Detroit, two days...
DETROIT, MI
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit

A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
DETROIT, MI

