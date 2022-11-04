Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Detroit News
Michigan State football regroups in upset, brightens bowl prospects
Champaign, Ill. — It was a moment that felt a bit like someone saying, “If anything can go wrong, it probably will.”. That had to be what was going through the mind of nearly everyone on Michigan State’s sideline Saturday afternoon when, on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Payton Thorne’s pass intended for tight end Daniel Barker was intercepted by Illinois’ Sydney Brown.
Detroit News
Michigan State first-half observations: MSU hanging tough despite miscues on offense
Champaign, Ill. – Not many folks were giving Michigan State a shot heading into Saturday’s meeting with No. 16 Illinois. But as they say, that’s why they play the games. Behind and opportunistic defense and a somewhat efficient offense, Michigan State took a 9-7 lead into the halftime locker room.
Detroit News
With 'underdog mentality,' Michigan State basketball to be tested early, often
East Lansing — Malik Hall leaned into the microphone, making certain everyone could hear what he had to say. “We’re not scared of nobody,” the Michigan State senior said. He better not be scared, especially considering what’s facing the Spartans through the first month of the season....
Detroit News
'Ice man' J.J. McCarthy keeps his cool, doesn't crack in Michigan's latest road test
Piscataway, N.J. — Tennis great Bjorn Borg, the cool, even-tempered Swede, last won a Grand Slam singles title 41 years ago. Michigan sophomore J.J. McCarthy is 19 and maturing as a starter this season. Somehow, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, dipping deep into tennis history, managed to make a connection...
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Detroit News
Live updates: Michigan responds after special teams gaffe, retakes 14-7 lead
-Q1 1:46: Michigan responds. Set up by a 43-yard run by Blake Corum, it took four tries at the goal line again, but McCarthy scores on a QB sneak. 14-7 -Q1 5:04: Michigan gets one first down, then the drive stalls. Then the punt is blocked by Rutgers and returned for a touchdown. That was an unexpected turn. We're tied at 7.
Detroit News
Recap: Three second-half INTs propel Michigan past Rutgers
Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.
Detroit News
Barrett was 'game-changer' in Michigan's victory over Rutgers
Piscataway, N.J. – Michigan running back Blake Corum said what the Wolverines needed in the second half was simple: game changers. After trailing 17-14 at Rutgers at halftime, the Wolverines outscored the Scarlet Knights 38-0 for a 52-17 victory Saturday night at SHI Stadium. Among the game changers was linebacker Michael Barrett, who had back-to-back interceptions, including a 31-yard return for a touchdown off a tipped ball, in the third quarter.
Detroit News
Recap: Michigan State rebounds to defeat Illinois
A week after a listless loss and embarrassing off-the-field incident, Michigan State rallied to take down No. 16 Illinois on the road to keep its chances at a bowl game alive. The defense, the Achilles heel of this team often this season, shut down the Illini offense and standout running back Chase Brown.
Detroit News
Jett Howard, Kobe Bufkin star in Michigan's exhibition win over Ferris State
Ann Arbor — Freshman wing Jett Howard and sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin admitted they had some butterflies in their stomachs before Michigan’s lone exhibition. It was hard to tell as the duo powered the No. 22 Wolverines and their new-look roster to an 88-75 victory over Division II Ferris State on Friday at Crisler Center.
Detroit News
With Emoni Bates, other 'through-the-roof' talents, Eastern Michigan may solve puzzle
Ypsilanti — There's been a major upgrade in talent with the Eastern Michigan men's basketball team, but that doesn't mean all the pieces of the puzzle are going to fit together seamlessly. That said, it sure beats having to deal with missing pieces. "That's what coaching's all about. That's...
Detroit News
'Hungry' Michigan State women's soccer takes aim at first Big Ten Tournament title
East Lansing — Two years ago, Jeff Hosler took the reins of the Michigan State women’s soccer program from 30-year veteran Tom Saxton. On Sunday, Hosler’s team will be competing in its first Big Ten Tournament championship game, the latest achievement in a record-setting season for the program.
Detroit News
Division 4 soccer: Muskegon Western Michigan Christian wins title
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian continued its excellence in Division 4 soccer, winning 1-0 against Ann Arbor Greenhills in Novi on Saturday to become the second-winningest high school soccer program in Michigan. It was the program’s second championship in four years and its 15th overall appearance in the finals, sealed by...
Detroit News
Dixon-Whitmer's 'high stakes fight' for Michigan's top job reaches final hours
Pontiac — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon both contended they were problem solvers Sunday during some of their final campaign stops before Election Day, but they identified vastly different topics needing attention. Less than 48 hours before polls open in Michigan, Dixon held a rally...
Detroit News
Friday's high school football: Belleville pounds ball on ground in win over Saline
The Belleville-Saline Division 1 district championship game turned out to be better than advertised Friday night with two of the top quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head and Belleville coming out on top, 62-44. Saline four-star junior quarterback CJ Carr, a Notre Dame commit, was brilliant (37-of-54, 395 yards, five...
Detroit News
Country Club of Lansing's John Lindert named PGA of America president
John Lindert, a member of the Michigan PGA Hall of Fame, was elected the 43rd president of the PGA of America at the association's annual meeting this week in Phoenix. Lindert, PGA director of golf at Country Club of Lansing, will serve a two-year term overseeing the organization, including the group's 28,000 PGA golf professionals and its annual flagship tournament, the PGA Championship.
Detroit News
High winds could cause power outages across Michigan this weekend
High winds could cause toppled trees and power outages in Michigan's Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning, meteorologists and Consumers Energy warned. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday. The alert covered a large swath of central and southeast Michigan including Midland, Flint, Owosso, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Lapeer.
Detroit News
Rising antisemitism alarms Metro Detroit's Jewish community
Amy Winkelman shared in the frustration of other Metro Detroit Jews witnessing the attention given to antisemitic comments by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The 22-year-old Oakland County native was dismayed last month to scroll through online messages echoing or expanding on the claims, trafficking in stereotypes about Jewish lifestyles and even questioning the Holocaust.
Detroit News
Boogaloo boy catches COVID, causing delay in detention hearing
Detroit — Federal court officials on Friday postponed a bond hearing for Timothy Teagan after the prominent member of the far-right anti-government extremist Boogaloo movement tested positive for COVID-19, according to court officials. The diagnosis emerged during a brief court hearing Friday in federal court in Detroit, two days...
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
