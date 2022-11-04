Michigan trailed at the half, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the final score. Michigan capitalized on three second half interceptions to blow out Rutgers, 52-17. Rutgers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and freshman QB Gavin Wimsatt looked poised in the first half as it led Michigan 17-14 at the half. But the second half was an entirely different story.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO