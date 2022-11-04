Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State tight end Jerry Cross adjusts to college game behind the scenes in freshman season
Penn State has gotten contributions from up and down its freshman class over the course of the 2022 season with nine burned redshirts, a couple first-year players ascending into the starting lineup and more opportunities for playing time available down the stretch. One of the players who has spent most...
Penn State-Maryland spread and start time revealed; Lions win Big Ten women's soccer title: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Nov. 7 include the spread and start time for the Lions’ matchup with Maryland, plus a Big Ten title for the PSU women’s soccer team and much more. It’s time to dive into Monday’s top tweets and headlines about the Lion...
Comments / 0