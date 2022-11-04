ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak: Climate change will ravage our planet without urgent action

By Tony Jones
 2 days ago

Rishi Sunak has told a Cop27 reception hosted by the King that the world will experience “more human suffering” if we continue to allow “climate change to ravage our planet”.

The Prime Minister is attending Cop27, the UN climate conference, in Egypt next week after a U-turn but Charles will miss the gathering of world leaders, business figures and environmentalists.

The King has long campaigned on environmental issues and last autumn he told the Cop26 talks in Glasgow that the world has had enough of talking and commitments needed to be put into practice.

But the “soft power” diplomacy of the monarchy will be absent from the international gathering at Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

During Liz Truss’s brief premiership, a “unanimous agreement” was reached that the King should not attend Cop27 after advice was sought by his office from the Government.

Speaking at a reception staged in the Buckingham Palace ballroom on Friday, Mr Sunak said: “As recent events have shown, delivering on the promise of Glasgow is more important than ever.

“More important because as we have seen so starkly with the war in Ukraine, it is vital to invest in secure, renewable sources of energy and sustainable food production.

“More important because every moment we allow climate change to ravage our planet we will see more human suffering like the devastating floods in Pakistan.

“And more important because if we do not act today, we will risk leaving an ever more desperate inheritance for our children.”

Among the guests at the palace from the world of finance, technology, transport and agribusiness were a number of Government figures, including Environment Secretary Therese Coffey, Business Secretary Grant Shapps, International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Cop26 President Alok Sharma.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was also in attendance, alongside Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, while foreign leaders included Mia Mottley, the prime minister of Barbados, and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud.

Mr Sharma, who will be handing over the UK’s presidency to Egypt at the summit, has reportedly said he would “welcome” Charles’s presence at Cop27, while fellow guest John Kerry , America’s special envoy on climate change, echoed his words telling Sky News recently it would be “very powerful” if the King was in Egypt.

Fashion designer and sustainability activist Stella McCartney was asked at the reception if it would be a “good idea” for the King to attend Cop27, and she replied: “I think it’s good to have him everywhere talking on this subject matter but I don’t think it’s realistic to do so.”

McCartney, who joked with Charles when she first met him, went on to say: “That’s really the beauty of today and the work that King Charles has been doing, he is truly getting the world leaders in business and the world leaders in politics into the same room.

“They’re all here for one reason – people are facing problems, we need solutions and we all have to work together.”

In his speech the Prime Minister also paid tribute to the King for “helping to find practical solutions to climate change and biodiversity loss for more than 50 years, long before Cop1 let alone Cop27.”

He added: “The reduction in global emissions pledged during our presidency is now equivalent to more than six times the annual emissions of the entire global aviation industry.”

Addressing the guests Mr Sunak said perhaps the greatest breakthrough of the UK’s presidency of Cop26 was an idea suggested by Charles – bringing together leading investors and businesses at Glasgow to direct the world’s wealth at protecting the climate.

He said: “As a result of what many of you here are doing today, we’re turning the fight against climate change into a fantastic source of new green jobs and growth.”

Charles ended the day by planting a lime tree in Buckingham Palace’s garden as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project – thought to be the first time he has carried out a tree-planting ceremony as monarch.

The initiative has planted more than a million trees across the UK to honour and celebrate the Queen’s 70 years of service to the nation.

Related
The Independent

Sunak to tell world leaders there must be no ‘backsliding’ on climate change

Rishi Sunak will urge world leaders to move “further and faster” in transitioning away from damaging fossil fuels as he pledges to make the UK a “clean energy superpower”.The Prime Minister travels to Egypt on Sunday ahead of the Cop27 international climate change summit with a warning that tackling global warming is “fundamental” to future prosperity and security.In his address on Monday, he will argue the “shock” to the oil and gas markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the need to move to cheaper, cleaner and safer sources of energy.He will urge leaders assembled at the Red Sea...
The Associated Press

Climate protests criticized; but Germany missing 2030 goal

BERLIN (AP) — German officials urged environmental activists to engage in “constructive” protests and avoid endangering lives Friday as government-appointed experts warned that the key European Union country risks missing its climate targets for 2030. A heated debate has broken out over activists’ methods after road blockades...
The Independent

Johnson warns against climate change ‘defeatism’

Boris Johnson will issue a rallying call to not to allow “defeatism” in the face of the worsening economic situation to undermine the fight against global warming.The former prime minister, who is attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, will warn on Monday a “corrosive cynicism” is jeopardising efforts to wean the world away from fossil fuels.In a rare public intervention since being ousted from No 10 earlier this year, he will insist it is still possible to achieve the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5C – avoiding the worst effects of climate change.“Because the spike in oil...
The Independent

‘There is an obligation’: Nicola Sturgeon urges climate loss and damage compensation at Cop27

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said there is an “obligation” to provide funding to vulnerable countries suffering loss and damage from the climate crisis.The Scottish leader was speaking to The Independent in Sharm el-Sheikh at the Cop27 global climate summit which got underway this weekend.“Loss and damage” refers to the irreparable devastation that a country suffers from the impact of the climate crisis.Poorer countries, largely in the Global South which are already experiencing devastating extremes, have been driving demands for richer countries, that built their economies on fossil fuels, to pay compensation for the impacts of their carbon...
Boston 25 News WFXT

World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Notching up...
The Independent

Boris Johnson jokes about climate change causing his downfall as PM

Boris Johnson has joked about soaring temperatures from climate change being one possible reason for his removal from Downing Street this summer.The former prime minister suggested record-breaking temperatures of 40C in July helped spark the Tory rebellion which saw him forced out of No 10.“Climate change effects are all too real and visible even in the UK,” Mr Johnson said at Cop27 in Egypt. “Temperatures in London this July reached 40C, almost unbearable by UK standards.”The former Tory leader added: “Perhaps even contributing, who knows, to unexpected political turmoil that we saw at Westminster at that time.”Mr Johnson –...
The Independent

Sunak discusses ‘illegal migration’ with Italy’s new far-right PM

Rishi Sunak and Italy’s new far-right prime minister Giorgia Meloni discussed “tackling illegal migration” as they met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt.The Prime Minister and Ms Meloni, Italy’s first woman premier, took office within days of each other last month.Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first far-right-led government since the Second World War, a coalition that has made reducing immigration a key part of their agenda.Mr Sunak’s Government is battling to get a grip of the deepening Channel crossings crisis at home and the number of arrivals continues to grow.The Prime Minister...
rigzone.com

Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27

NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
The Independent

Sunak retains full confidence in Gavin Williamson despite bullying row

The Prime Minister retains full confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson, despite the emergence of threatening and abusive texts the senior minister sent to the former chief whip, Downing Street has said.Rishi Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin back into the Government when he had been warned the former education secretary was under investigation for allegedly bullying Wendy Morton.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Sir Gavin is “clearly not suitable” for the job, and claimed Mr Sunak was “weak” to appoint him to the Cabinet Office.In a series of texts exposed over the weekend, Sir Gavin angrily accused...
TheConversationAU

3 things a climate scientist wants world leaders to know ahead of COP27

World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 2℃ this century. The world must rapidly decarbonise to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m...
The Independent

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

The United Nations (UN) secretary general António Guterres has warned global leaders that humanity is “losing the fight of our lives” as climate change continues to worsen.“We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator,” the Portuguese diplomat said during his Cop27 opening speech in Egypt.Mr Guterres added: “The answer is in our hands, the clock is ticking.“Our planet is fast approaching tipping points that would make climate chaos irreversible.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisisEarth’s CO2 hits highest recorded level in human history
The Independent

Leaders meet for Cop27 amid geopolitical tension and worsening climate crisis

World leaders are attending the latest UN climate talks in Egypt amid geopolitical tensions and pressure over who will pay for the damage caused by global warming.The Prime Minister said the world must “deliver on the legacy” of last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow, with Downing Street pledging more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in green technologies.But as he passed on the baton to the Egyptians, he faced criticism at home over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and its continued opposition to new...
The Independent

Sunak calls for ‘global mission for clean growth’ as Cop27 summit begins

Rishi Sunak will call for a “global mission for clean growth” as he joined other world leaders at the start of the latest Cop27 international climate change talks in Egypt.Downing Street said the Prime Minister will be looking to set the seal on last year’s Cop26 summit in Glasgow with more than £200 million in UK funding to protect forests and invest in “green” technologies.But as he prepared to pass on the baton to the Egyptians, he faced criticism at home over the Government’s decision to issue more licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea on its...
BBC

COP27: King Charles hosts meeting ahead of climate summit

King Charles III has hosted a reception to discuss tackling climate change, as global leaders prepare for the UN climate summit COP27. About 200 politicians and campaigners met at Buckingham Palace, including PM Rishi Sunak, US climate envoy John Kerry and COP President Alok Sharma. The King is internationally known...
The Independent

The Independent

