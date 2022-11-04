ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jan 6 rioter quizzes cameramen on Jeffrey Epstein as he’s led from court

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsLps_0iyu3Zm000

A rioter who smashed a window at the US Capitol during the insurrection on January 6 2021 brought up the late convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein as he was led from court.

Troy Faulkner from Ohio was sentenced to five months in federal prison on Thursday, according to NBC News.

Faulkner said in court that he had supported former President Donald Trump because he believed he was “combatting human trafficking” – an apparent reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory – and he pointed to exaggerated figures of the number of children who go missing annually.

During the riot, Faulkner wore a jacket with the name of his painting business on it, along with its phone number.

Chief US District Judge Beryl Howell noted that Faulkner had burned the jacket, and she questioned if he had stopped believing in Mr Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was rigged, something that Faulkner’s attorney suggested in a sentencing memo.

Faulkner’s lawyer, John Machado, said that his client “was and still is a fan” of Mr Trump. The judge asked if he still thinks everything Mr Trump says is true, to which the lawyer said his client is now aware that Mr Trump isn’t the legitimate commander-in-chief.

The judge said it was proper to probe if Faulkner was “still susceptible to a giant lie” and if he could take part in politically motivated violence again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0trzOr_0iyu3Zm000

Faulkner brought up Epstein as he walked outside the courthouse.

“How about that Epstein Island list? How ‘bout that one? Wanna talk about that? Where’s the Epstein Island list?” he asked.

The paedophile financier, who died by suicide in a Manhatten jail cell in August 2019, has been the subject of a litany of conspiracy theories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCprL_0iyu3Zm000

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence in December for helping Epstein in the sex trafficking operation.

“After being sentenced to five months in federal prison and admitting to an anger management problem, Jan 6 defendant Troy Faulkner — who smashed in a window at the US Capitol — yelled at cameramen about Epstein,” Ryan Reilly of NBC News tweeted .

At the sentencing hearing, the lawyer said Faulkner was “at a better place” compared to January 6, 2021.

Then Faulkner seemed to intimate that the rioters had been set up by the police, according to NBC News.

“We were told by the president to go there,” Faulkner said. “I wasn’t in my best state of mind ... I’ve been remorseful every day.”

Comments / 2

Related
Washington Examiner

Former AG Barr: There will be no FBI accountability after Russiagate debacle

FORMER AG BARR: THERE WILL BE NO FBI ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER RUSSIAGATE DEBACLE. Former Attorney General Bill Barr does not mince words about FBI misconduct in its pursuit of candidate, and then president, Donald Trump. "I think the behavior of the leadership of the FBI during 2016 and the first part of 2017 has been catastrophic," Barr told me in a recent interview. "It harmed the country, it was completely unfair to the president, and it has completely undercut the FBI."
Daily Beast

Trump’s Billionaire Pal Testifies That Trump Was ‘Disastrous’ for Business

Former President Donald Trump's "divisive" politics ruined his billionaire friend’s business, real estate financier Tom Barrack said at his criminal trial in New York City on Monday. "Disastrous," he said, describing how his personal relationship with Trump affected his multi-billion dollar global investment business. Barrack's case presents a rare...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend

Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

The meteoric rise of CNN's Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins became CNN's youngest-ever chief White House correspondent last year, at age 28. Now she's taking on an even more prominent role: co-anchoring a morning news show with strategic importance for the network's future. How fast was Collins's rise? Just eight years ago, she was blogging about Miley Cyrus's...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy