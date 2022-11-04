WATCH: DADDY.... aka Harry Styles

Harry Styles got hit with the flu and had to postpone three of his sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, Styles shared a statement with fans via Instagram Stories. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO