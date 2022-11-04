WATCH: DADDY.... aka Harry Styles

Related
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
Harry Styles Postpones 3 Shows After Getting The Flu: 'I'm Devastated'
Harry Styles got hit with the flu and had to postpone three of his sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, Styles shared a statement with fans via Instagram Stories. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he wrote.
Harry Styles Reacts To Being Called 'Daddy' During 'Harryween' Show
One fan's sign caught Harry Style's attention during his Harryween show in Los Angeles.
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles appear stoic on date night after nanny’s tell-all
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ date night appears to have been ruined by her former nanny’s tell-all. Photos show the “Don’t Worry Darling” director and former One Direction crooner looking stoic and tired as they made their way into Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week.
Harry Styles Dresses Up As Danny Zuko, Honors ONJ For Halloween Concert
Musical artist Harry Styles recently dressed up as Grease‘s Danny Zuko and honored Olivia Newton-John at his Halloween show. Styles performed in front of a sold-out 18,000-person show, chock-full of people dressed up in their own Halloween attire, but all eyes were on Styles as he pulled off a fantastic Danny Zuko look.
Scout Willis Shows Off Stunning Figure In Slimming Red Gown At Hollywood's amfAR Gala: Photos
High heels, red dress!Scout Willis had guests catching their breath as she stepped out to the amfAR 12th annual Gala in a jaw-dropping ensemble.The 31-year-old smiled from ear-to-ear as she posed for pictures at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, November 3, while dressed to impress in an off-the-shoulder silk red gown. The detailed design also featured a snatching corset waistline and was paired perfectly with shiny silver pumps.SCOUT WILLIS RETURNS BACK TO 'BEING CUTE & DEWY' AFTER SENSUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBUTShe kept a bare neckline as she showed off her skin and long luscious locks.Willis shared...
Harry Styles Los Angeles Love On Tour Show Rescheduled
'All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.'
‘Where are you from, Enfield?’: Adele praises fan for pronouncing her name ‘perfectly’
Adele was delighted by a fan who apparently pronounced her name “perfectly” during a Q&A session. In a Q&A session called “Happy Hour with Adele”, the 34-year-old singer praised a London-based fan for the way she said her name. “I love that. She pronounced my name...
Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama
Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
My Policeman review – Harry Styles and co underwhelm in 50s Brighton-set plodder
Brighton, the late 1950s. Dashing young policeman Tom (Harry Styles) and his girlfriend, Marion (Emma Corrin), strike up a friendship with Patrick, a suave museum curator (David Dawson). Some four decades later, Patrick has been incapacitated by a stroke and moves into the couple’s south coast semi. But while Marion cares for him diligently, Tom wants nothing to do with him. What follows is a murkily lit, glumly functional slog that hauls itself wearily back and forth through the timelines, revealing the ties that bind them all together, to the accompaniment of a lot of lachrymose piano on the score.
Harry Styles Channels ‘Grease’ Character Danny Zuko at ‘Harryween’ Concert
On Monday, Harry Styles celebrated Halloween by filling up concert seats at the Forum for a special "Harryween" show!. During the concert, Styles took the stage to the classic “Grease” song “You’re the One That I Want” while in costume as Danny Zuko. Styles came...
Kanye West, DRAM & Others Respond To Disses From Drake & 21 Savage's LP
Drake and 21's album has a few problematic lyrics that's got everyone talking.
John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites
John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
Nick Carter Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Tribute To Aaron Carter
The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter as they mourned "a part of our family."
Doja Cat Shares Impressive 'Animal Crossing' Themed Photo Shoot
Doja Cat went all out for her 'Animal Crossing' Halloween costume.
'In bed with the flu,' Harry Styles postpones more concerts at the Forum
Shortly after Harry Styles rescheduled his Friday night concert at the Kia Forum "due to band illness," it appears the singer himself has caught the bug. On Saturday, the "As It Was" hitmaker further delayed Friday's show and postponed two others after coming down with a bad case of the flu. The concerts previously scheduled for Nov. 5, 6 and 7 will now take place on Jan. 26, 27 and 29 of next year.
Johnny Depp To Appear In Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Depp will be included in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show on November 9th.
