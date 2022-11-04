ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: DADDY.... aka Harry Styles

WKQI Channel 955

Harry Styles Postpones 3 Shows After Getting The Flu: 'I'm Devastated'

Harry Styles got hit with the flu and had to postpone three of his sold-out shows in Los Angeles. Over the weekend, Styles shared a statement with fans via Instagram Stories. "Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I've been in bed with the flu ever since. I've been doing everything I can to be able to sing tonight, but I'm leaving the doctor now and I'm devastated that it's just not possible," he wrote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Scout Willis Shows Off Stunning Figure In Slimming Red Gown At Hollywood's amfAR Gala: Photos

High heels, red dress!Scout Willis had guests catching their breath as she stepped out to the amfAR 12th annual Gala in a jaw-dropping ensemble.The 31-year-old smiled from ear-to-ear as she posed for pictures at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, November 3, while dressed to impress in an off-the-shoulder silk red gown. The detailed design also featured a snatching corset waistline and was paired perfectly with shiny silver pumps.SCOUT WILLIS RETURNS BACK TO 'BEING CUTE & DEWY' AFTER SENSUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBUTShe kept a bare neckline as she showed off her skin and long luscious locks.Willis shared...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

My Policeman review – Harry Styles and co underwhelm in 50s Brighton-set plodder

Brighton, the late 1950s. Dashing young policeman Tom (Harry Styles) and his girlfriend, Marion (Emma Corrin), strike up a friendship with Patrick, a suave museum curator (David Dawson). Some four decades later, Patrick has been incapacitated by a stroke and moves into the couple’s south coast semi. But while Marion cares for him diligently, Tom wants nothing to do with him. What follows is a murkily lit, glumly functional slog that hauls itself wearily back and forth through the timelines, revealing the ties that bind them all together, to the accompaniment of a lot of lachrymose piano on the score.
John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites

John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

'In bed with the flu,' Harry Styles postpones more concerts at the Forum

Shortly after Harry Styles rescheduled his Friday night concert at the Kia Forum "due to band illness," it appears the singer himself has caught the bug. On Saturday, the "As It Was" hitmaker further delayed Friday's show and postponed two others after coming down with a bad case of the flu. The concerts previously scheduled for Nov. 5, 6 and 7 will now take place on Jan. 26, 27 and 29 of next year.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Austin, TX
