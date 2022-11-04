ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Texas Eatery Lands Among 'Best Italian Restaurants In The USA'

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all Italian food is created equal, though.

Gayot: The Guide to the Good Life compiled a list of 2022's best Italian restaurants in the USA. The website states, " Italian food is an undeniable part of the American dining landscape. Nearly every neighborhood has its own red sauce joint, run by a local nonna who's been cooking up her famous lasagna the same way for decades. But today's modern Italian restaurants strive for something more, like handmade pastas, rustic regional recipes and exquisite surroundings."

One Texas eatery landed on the list. Da Marco in Houston came in at number 15 on the list of 20 restaurants. The website explains:

"Chef Marco Wiles, born in Italy and raised in the U.S., learned cooking from his aunt during summers spent in northeastern Italy. At his Houston trattoria, guests might encounter such winning dishes as black truffle risotto."

The full list of 2022's best Italian restaurants in the USA can be found on Gayot's website .

