This Is Washington's Best Indian Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of Indian restaurants in the United States. At these eateries, the sheer variety of dishes can satisfy just about any palette, from garlic naan to spicy curries. Several restaurants even have fun takes on classics or fuses the cuisine with other cultural flavors.

If you're looking for your next favorite Indian restaurant, Yelp can help. They found the best Indian eatery in every state, from street cards and neighborhood faves to fine-dining restaurants:

"We identified businesses in the Indian category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of April 22nd, 2022."

The top pick for Washington is Spice Waala !

This restaurant prides itself on making "crave-worthy" Indian street food for its customers. Popular items include their kathi rolls and snacks , which range from masala aloo (fries tossed in spices), channa chaat (spicy chickpea salad), bhel puri (savory rice puffs), and their soft-serve ice cream.

You can find Spice Waala at 2008 NW 56th St. in Seattle.

Check out Yelp 's full list of stellar Indian restaurants.