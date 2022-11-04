Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNewark, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Related
A Beautifully Preserved Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York’s Hudson Valley Just Listed for $1.5 Million
Nature was a theme that ran throughout all of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works, and it doesn’t get much closer to the outdoors than this Usonian-style home in New York’s Hudson Valley. Formally known as the Socrates Zaferiou House, named after its first owner, the 1961 prefab design...
A Contemporary Extension Revives a Victorian Terraced House in London
As cofounders of London-based practice DGN Studio, Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng are well-versed in the mullet architecture trend. Many of their residential renovations follow this common formula of a historic front façade paired with a modern rear addition, so the design duo was fully equipped to update and extend a Victorian terraced house that needed some extra love from its eager new owners.
Elton John’s New “Treehouse” Condo Has a Futuristic Kitchen Fit for the Rocket Man Himself
Growing up in Y2K suburbia, peak real estate luxury to me was MTV Cribs. I distinctly remember watching Sir Elton John tour one of his palatial estates, and being completely awed by the concept of such an old home bursting with character. Well, Sir John has added another property to his collection, and this time, it’s a condo so new it’s still being built in the heart of downtown Toronto.
Boat of the Week: Inside a Rule-Breaking 246-Foot Superyacht That Bucks Traditional Design
Superyacht design is far from formulaic, but there are guiding principles that most boats follow. Typically, the captain’s bridge, which needs clear visibility, is on the upper deck forward, while the bulky, heavy engines are found aft in the lower deck. But sometimes it’s good to have a pair...
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
architecturaldigest.com
Tour Artist Claire Tabouret’s Hand-Painted Home in LA
Tilt your head back in Claire Tabouret and Nathan Thelen’s LA home and you’re in for a visual delight. There’s a robed noblewoman, a falcon on her arm—the Nine of Pentacles. A kneeling nude, pouring liquid from two jugs onto water and land—the Star. A couple, the Lovers, split in two by what resembles a compass—the Wheel of Fortune. It’s all imagery from a classic tarot card deck, illustrated in the early 20th century by artist Pamela Colman Smith, which Tabouret has whimsically re-created across the wood-beamed ceiling of her family’s 1920s home in Los Feliz. “That was the first thing we did while the house was still empty,” says Tabouret, a French painter whose moody, figurative works are represented by Perrotin gallery. She recalls the giant scaffolding she and Thelen built to lift her up 16 feet to the height of her expansive canvas. She worked in little nods to her own domestic life—the Moon card depicts their two dogs, George and Pepe; their daughter, Mattea, rides the horse in the Sun card; and the lantern-toting man in the Hermit card is inspired by their electrician. “I like the idea that the house holds these memories—this energy.”
hypebeast.com
Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children
In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
"I Live In Paris Now And Have Been Dreaming About Eating This For A Year": American Expats Are Sharing The Foods They Desperately Miss Abroad
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
hypebeast.com
Six N. Five Presents Moco Concept Store for the Moco Museum in Barcelona
Situated in the heart of Barcelona, the Moco Concept Store is a specially curated space that fosters self-expression through the connection of art, design, and lifestyle. The store is conjoined with the Moco Museum Barcelona — the sister branch to the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, a cultural hotspot that frequently showcases the works of Basquiat, Banksy, KAWS, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami, along with other renowned contemporary artists.
I worked from a luxury co-working space in Brooklyn where a desk costs half my rent. Companies struggling to lure employees back to the office should take notes.
After spending a day in The Malin's beautifully designed workspace, I realized how undervalued aesthetics are in the return-to-office push.
This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style
A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
Japanese Beauty and Lifestyle Boutique Biën Opens in Paris
PARIS — Biën, a Japanese beauty and lifestyle boutique, is opening Friday in the heart of Paris. Step inside the streamlined, light-filled store located at 10 Rue Casimir Delavigne, a stone’s throw from the Luxembourg Gardens, and a sense of peace descends. To the right, there’s a...
TODAY.com
A New York fugitive was vacationing in Disney World after nearly one year on the run. Then an off-duty officer spotted him.
A New York City fugitive who had been on the run for almost a year was vacationing at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park when he was spotted by an officer who was investigating his case, according to court documents. Jeff Andre, a federal officer with the United States...
Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train
A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
vinlove.net
French mansion presented to King Bao Dai
HAI PHONG – Bao Dai Palace was built by the Governor General of Indochina in 1928 in a prime location in Do Son to be used as a resort, then donated to King Bao Dai. Bao Dai mansion has an area of 1,000 m2 located in a campus of more than 3,700 m2 on the top of Vung hill, in area 2 Do Son, Van Huong ward.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Comments / 0