Architectural Digest

A Contemporary Extension Revives a Victorian Terraced House in London

As cofounders of London-based practice DGN Studio, Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng are well-versed in the mullet architecture trend. Many of their residential renovations follow this common formula of a historic front façade paired with a modern rear addition, so the design duo was fully equipped to update and extend a Victorian terraced house that needed some extra love from its eager new owners.
The Kitchn

Elton John’s New “Treehouse” Condo Has a Futuristic Kitchen Fit for the Rocket Man Himself

Growing up in Y2K suburbia, peak real estate luxury to me was MTV Cribs. I distinctly remember watching Sir Elton John tour one of his palatial estates, and being completely awed by the concept of such an old home bursting with character. Well, Sir John has added another property to his collection, and this time, it’s a condo so new it’s still being built in the heart of downtown Toronto.
architecturaldigest.com

Tour Artist Claire Tabouret’s Hand-Painted Home in LA

Tilt your head back in Claire Tabouret and Nathan Thelen’s LA home and you’re in for a visual delight. There’s a robed noblewoman, a falcon on her arm—the Nine of Pentacles. A kneeling nude, pouring liquid from two jugs onto water and land—the Star. A couple, the Lovers, split in two by what resembles a compass—the Wheel of Fortune. It’s all imagery from a classic tarot card deck, illustrated in the early 20th century by artist Pamela Colman Smith, which Tabouret has whimsically re-created across the wood-beamed ceiling of her family’s 1920s home in Los Feliz. “That was the first thing we did while the house was still empty,” says Tabouret, a French painter whose moody, figurative works are represented by Perrotin gallery. She recalls the giant scaffolding she and Thelen built to lift her up 16 feet to the height of her expansive canvas. She worked in little nods to her own domestic life—the Moon card depicts their two dogs, George and Pepe; their daughter, Mattea, rides the horse in the Sun card; and the lantern-toting man in the Hermit card is inspired by their electrician. “I like the idea that the house holds these memories—this energy.”
hypebeast.com

Galerie Philia is Presenting a Furniture Collection Designed by Children

In a bid to engage more children around the world with design, Galerie Philia has launched a new initiative named “Design Brut”, which sees school kids paired up with design studios to create gallery-worthy pieces. The project’s first iteration took place at a school in France, in a...
hypebeast.com

Six N. Five Presents Moco Concept Store for the Moco Museum in Barcelona

Situated in the heart of Barcelona, the Moco Concept Store is a specially curated space that fosters self-expression through the connection of art, design, and lifestyle. The store is conjoined with the Moco Museum Barcelona — the sister branch to the Moco Museum in Amsterdam, a cultural hotspot that frequently showcases the works of Basquiat, Banksy, KAWS, Keith Haring, Yayoi Kusama, Takashi Murakami, along with other renowned contemporary artists.
Robb Report

This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style

A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations.   Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
WWD

Japanese Beauty and Lifestyle Boutique Biën Opens in Paris

PARIS — Biën, a Japanese beauty and lifestyle boutique, is opening Friday in the heart of Paris. Step inside the streamlined, light-filled store located at 10 Rue Casimir Delavigne, a stone’s throw from the Luxembourg Gardens, and a sense of peace descends. To the right, there’s a...
Apartment Therapy

Take Your First Peek Inside the Luxurious New Orient Express Train

A luxurious new take on the iconic Orient Express train is coming in 2025, and you can take you first sneak peek now. A first round of images of the updated car interiors was recently unveiled at an immersive virtual reality exhibition called the “Orient Express Revelation,” which was displayed during Paris art week.
vinlove.net

French mansion presented to King Bao Dai

HAI PHONG – Bao Dai Palace was built by the Governor General of Indochina in 1928 in a prime location in Do Son to be used as a resort, then donated to King Bao Dai. Bao Dai mansion has an area of ​​​​1,000 m2 located in a campus of more than 3,700 m2 on the top of Vung hill, in area 2 Do Son, Van Huong ward.
yankodesign.com

This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore

There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.

