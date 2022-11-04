Tilt your head back in Claire Tabouret and Nathan Thelen’s LA home and you’re in for a visual delight. There’s a robed noblewoman, a falcon on her arm—the Nine of Pentacles. A kneeling nude, pouring liquid from two jugs onto water and land—the Star. A couple, the Lovers, split in two by what resembles a compass—the Wheel of Fortune. It’s all imagery from a classic tarot card deck, illustrated in the early 20th century by artist Pamela Colman Smith, which Tabouret has whimsically re-created across the wood-beamed ceiling of her family’s 1920s home in Los Feliz. “That was the first thing we did while the house was still empty,” says Tabouret, a French painter whose moody, figurative works are represented by Perrotin gallery. She recalls the giant scaffolding she and Thelen built to lift her up 16 feet to the height of her expansive canvas. She worked in little nods to her own domestic life—the Moon card depicts their two dogs, George and Pepe; their daughter, Mattea, rides the horse in the Sun card; and the lantern-toting man in the Hermit card is inspired by their electrician. “I like the idea that the house holds these memories—this energy.”

