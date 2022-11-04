ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals CB problems get worse -- Mike Hilton out vs. Panthers

By Chris Roling
 2 days ago
Friday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced starting slot corner Mike Hilton won’t be able to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a finger issue for Hilton, who hasn’t missed a game since coming over to the Bengals via free agency in 2021.

And it’s a major negative development for a Bengals secondary that just lost No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie for the season. Backup Eli Apple was out last week and a tentative start this weekend. Backup Tre Flowers is out.

Rookies Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt, the former a safety, both got beat badly in emergency duty one week ago and will be shoved into action again.

Hilton, besides being just a generally superb inside corner, was the rock the team could count on while names go in and out on the boundary. Instead, against the PJ Walker-led Panthers, it will be Jalen Davis getting the start.

