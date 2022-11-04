Read full article on original website
Related
Searching for the killer: Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is
DETROIT — When asked what kind of person her granddaughter was, Nataja Boleware's grandma chose a story over an adjective. She told 7 Action News about a time she driving with a then very young Nataja; "and she saw a man getting pulled out of the garbage, she said ‘Grandma, pull over!' She gave the man her food, that’s the type of person she was, if she could help you she would, and she was helping a friend when this happened."
VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store
BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
Hundreds celebrate the Day of the Dead in southwest Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Around 200 runners ran through cemeteries in southwest Detroit Saturday morning for Run of the Dead-Detroit. The race is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. All proceeds from Saturday's 5k and 10k runs will benefit the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest (COMPAS).
Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
Gas prices see massive 30-cent spike in metro Detroit in past week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices saw a massive spike over the past few days, sending the average price in the state to $4.23 per gallon, which is 27 cents higher than a week ago when we were below $4 per gallon. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit jumped...
RSV, bed capacity concerns prompt hospital visitor age restrictions
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — April Miller and her 4-year-old son, Austin, spent an afternoon at the park. She said concerns about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) led administrators at Austin's preschool to clean the building. "I don’t know too much about (RSV), but I know my son, his school is...
What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day
(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years. This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the...
Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native and rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt while supporting two charities. Beginning November 10, the Big Sean Cinema Mix will be...
Michigan Health & Hospital Association says pediatric beds filling up amid respiratory virus surge
(WXYZ) — The Michigan Health & Hospital Association issued a call to parents on Friday urging them to take preventative measures as pediatric beds are filling up across the state due to a surge in respiratory illness such as RSV and influenza. According to the association, Michigan pediatric intensive...
210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Detroiters health impacted by disappearing grocery stores
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The latest Detroit food metrics report shows that Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores since 2017. The Family Dollar on Jefferson was a grocery store up until recent years. "There was a food express grocery store, it was a pillar for many years," said Joy Horton,...
Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion
(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election in 2018. That election had a record number of votes statewide for a gubernatorial race, and 93%...
