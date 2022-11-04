ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Searching for the killer: Nataja Boleware's Family Continues To Fight To Find Out Who Her Killer Is

DETROIT — When asked what kind of person her granddaughter was, Nataja Boleware's grandma chose a story over an adjective. She told 7 Action News about a time she driving with a then very young Nataja; "and she saw a man getting pulled out of the garbage, she said ‘Grandma, pull over!' She gave the man her food, that’s the type of person she was, if she could help you she would, and she was helping a friend when this happened."
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Deer runs through metro Detroit pet supply store

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A deer got caught in a Beverly Hills pet supply store and it was all caught on video. It happened at Premier Pet Supply on Southfield Road. In the video provided to 7 Action News, you can see the deer come charging through the parking lot, before crashing into the sliding glass doors. It then gets up and comes in through the doors.
BEVERLY HILLS, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Don't veer for deer: Police urge drivers to be extra cautious on roads

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year where drivers will notice more deer darting into the roadway. According to statistics, Oakland County leads the state in most deer-involved crashes with 1,853 reported in 2021. Rochester Hills is one of those areas where deer-related crashes are frequent....
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Children's garden fundraising to build learning center on city's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local nonprofit is fundraising to build a learning center on Detroit's east side. Launched in 2010 as a community garden, Eden Gardens' Community Association (EGCA) is located on Glenfield St. near Roseberry Ave. on the city's east side. Their goal was to improve the lives of children in the neighborhood and break down barriers to success through education and enrichment.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hundreds celebrate the Day of the Dead in southwest Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Around 200 runners ran through cemeteries in southwest Detroit Saturday morning for Run of the Dead-Detroit. The race is put on by the Southwest Detroit Business Association. All proceeds from Saturday's 5k and 10k runs will benefit the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest (COMPAS).
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Macomb Parks and Recreation collects leftover Halloween candy for kids in need

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township Parks and Recreation is asking for unwanted Halloween candy. It's a part of a holiday tradition they've been doing for the last 10 years in partnership with the Macomb Charitable Foundation. Every year after Halloween, the staff puts out a bucket on their front desk to collect candy. The candy is then used to stuff Christmas stockings for children in Macomb County.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

RSV, bed capacity concerns prompt hospital visitor age restrictions

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — April Miller and her 4-year-old son, Austin, spent an afternoon at the park. She said concerns about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) led administrators at Austin's preschool to clean the building. "I don’t know too much about (RSV), but I know my son, his school is...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Deer tries to jump through window at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A deer tried to jump through a window at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Friday. The Grand Valley State Police Department (GVPD) says they responded to complaints involving an animal on the campus’s south side. Upon arrival, officers say they spotted the deer trying in...
ALLENDALE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
BARRE, MA
Tv20detroit.com

Emagine theaters adding Big Sean-themed snack combo to support local charities

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Emagine Entertainment, Inc. announced a new partnership with Detroit-native and rapper Big Sean to create a new menu option featuring the star's favorite movie snack combo and a custom designed t-shirt while supporting two charities. Beginning November 10, the Big Sean Cinema Mix will be...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

210K Michigan homes to receive extra payment from Home Heating Credit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday nearly 210,000 homes in Michigan will receive an added payment to help with heating costs in November. The state says those who were given Home Heating Credits when filing for last year’s taxes are eligible. "No one should have to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiters health impacted by disappearing grocery stores

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The latest Detroit food metrics report shows that Detroit has lost 10 grocery stores since 2017. The Family Dollar on Jefferson was a grocery store up until recent years. "There was a food express grocery store, it was a pillar for many years," said Joy Horton,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Powerball reaches record high of $1.6 billion

(WXYZ) — According to the Michigan Lottery, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached a world record! The jackpot now sits $1.6 billion. The new cash option is $782 million. The previous record was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016. That was won by people in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

WXYZ Editorial: VOTE! Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The days are now numbered for campaign speeches and political commercials. Election Day is this coming Tuesday, November 8th. Are you ready to cast your ballot? If you haven’t voted yet, you will be facing a long list of candidates and issues. A lot is at stake.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election in 2018. That election had a record number of votes statewide for a gubernatorial race, and 93%...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy