When Monty started feeling pain in her knee, she knew something was wrong and told her primary care physician at her annual appointment. Her doctor, however, did not seem concerned. Instead of examining Monty’s knee, her doctor told her to lose weight to take the pressure off her knee and she would be fine. As her knee pain worsened, she was able to do less and less physical activity and subsequently gained more weight. The advice was always the same, just lose weight. The pain became so bad that she started having mobility issues and eventually switched to a different primary care physician who took the time to thoroughly examine her knee. Monty had torn her MCL years before. Due to lack of proper care, it healed improperly and is now something that will impact her for the rest of her life.

9 DAYS AGO