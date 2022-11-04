Read full article on original website
Alcohol killed thousands of young Americans in recent years, CDC study finds. Here are 5 signs you drink too much, and are at risk of serious illness.
Excessive drinking can increase the risk of health problems including: cancer, liver disease, high blood pressure, and stroke, the CDC states.
What Is Medical Gaslighting—& How to Determine If It’s Happening to You
When Monty started feeling pain in her knee, she knew something was wrong and told her primary care physician at her annual appointment. Her doctor, however, did not seem concerned. Instead of examining Monty’s knee, her doctor told her to lose weight to take the pressure off her knee and she would be fine. As her knee pain worsened, she was able to do less and less physical activity and subsequently gained more weight. The advice was always the same, just lose weight. The pain became so bad that she started having mobility issues and eventually switched to a different primary care physician who took the time to thoroughly examine her knee. Monty had torn her MCL years before. Due to lack of proper care, it healed improperly and is now something that will impact her for the rest of her life.
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Mic
What’s nasal breathing? Why it might be the answer to better sleep & less snoring
Over a quarter of adults aren’t getting the recommended seven hours of sleep per night, according to the CDC — but that’s not for a lack of trying. The internet is filled with tips and tricks to improve your sleep quality, and most people are probably already familiar with many of them: Lower the thermostat; go to bed at the same time every night; don’t drink coffee after 4 p.m.; don’t eat a large meal before bed. One thing you don’t hear a lot about, though? Nasal breathing, and according to reviewers who have tried Dryft sleep strips, which promote nasal breathing for those not naturally inclined, it’s the one sleep hack that finally did the trick.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Hearing Aids Are So Expensive
An estimated 48 million Americans have some form of hearing difficulty, according to the Hearing Loss Association of America. But only about 20% of people who would benefit from a hearing aid use one. Traditionally, they have been costly. A typical pair of hearing aids in the U.S. goes for...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Comfortable With the Discomfort of Hearing Loss
One of the reasons hearing loss is so frustrating is that it can't be controlled. Letting others know about one's hearing loss and asking them to assist can improve many listening situations. Adjusting what one can control, rather than focusing on frustration or anger, creates better communication. One of the...
FireRescue1
Bureaucratic red tape delaying approval of uterine cancers as 9/11 illnesses, advocates say
NEW YORK — Federal health officials are dragging their feet on adding cancers of the uterus to a list of 9/11-related health conditions — outraging survivors fighting to have the illnesses recognized. “They’re going to delay this as long as they can,” retired Con Edison employee Cheryl Hall...
natureworldnews.com
The Most Common Causes and Risk Factors Associated with Hearing Loss
Sometimes hearing loss cannot be avoided and is especially the case when there is a genetic predisposition. Some children are born deaf as a result. However, when it comes to hearing loss throughout one's life, there are ways to prevent many of the known causes. It starts with being able to identify them so that you can take preventative measures to safeguard that delicate organ that enables us to hear. Bear in mind that anything causing damage to the ears can also wreak havoc with other functions, such as our sense of balance. So, what are the most common risk factors? Let's take a look at that now.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Take Excellent Care Of A Family Member With Breathing Issues
Many individuals may disregard a simple cough, a mild wheeze, or intermittent chest pain, but it’s essential to pay attention to even these seemingly little symptoms. Although some breathing problems are a natural part of becoming older, they can sometimes signify a more serious underlying medical condition. Lung illnesses...
