Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz

ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December

A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 5 | 9 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
ASHLAND, NE
iheart.com

Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed

Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Hy-Vee, Open Door Mission helping feed families for Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. — Starting Friday, Nov. 4, you can help families ahead of the holidays with the Turkey n' Fixins drive. It's a partnership between Hy-Vee and the Open Door Mission that lets you buy dinner for a family in need. When you're shopping at Hy-Vee and check out...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

High school football playoff quarterfinals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
OMAHA, NE
a-z-animals.com

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha

Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NSP trooper held without bond

Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Omaha man sentenced...
OMAHA, NE

