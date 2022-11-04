Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
KETV.com
Funeral arrangements set for Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz
ASHLAND, Neb. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ashland's mayor, Richard 'Rick' Grauerholz. The 74-year-old died at his home Friday, according to his obituary. Grauerholz served as the city's mayor for eight years. The Lincoln native also served with the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department for 40 years and the Rescue Department for 20 years.
KETV.com
Popular Lincoln coffee shop expands to Omaha in December
A popular coffee and cocktail shop in Lincoln is bringing their business northeast to Omaha in December. The Mill Coffee and Tea says the time was right to expand to a new market. There might be a lot of dirt sitting around right now, but The Mill wants a 1920s...
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 5 | 9 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Saturday evening, November 5, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
WOWT
Ashland Mayor Richard Grauerholz dies
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The current Mayor of the City of Ashland, Richard Grauerholz, has died. According to the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department, Mayor Richard “Rick” Grauerholz passed away Friday night. The Fire Department says Grauerholz was a long-time fire member and describes him as a “face of...
iheart.com
Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed
Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
WOWT
Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
KETV.com
MECA announces ticket sales for Terence 'Bud' Crawford's Omaha fight
OMAHA, Neb. — In October, boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his next fight will be in his hometown of Omaha. MECA has announced that tickets for the fight will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Crawford's fight will take place on Dec. 10, and will also...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
KETV.com
Hy-Vee, Open Door Mission helping feed families for Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. — Starting Friday, Nov. 4, you can help families ahead of the holidays with the Turkey n' Fixins drive. It's a partnership between Hy-Vee and the Open Door Mission that lets you buy dinner for a family in need. When you're shopping at Hy-Vee and check out...
KETV.com
State of the City: Council Bluffs looking to expand
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh gave his "State of the City" address, noting the recovery of tourism, investment into the community and the city's future. The city wants to expand, and the mayor has his eye on Omaha's streetcar. While Omaha looks to improve the...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
Omaha could see first snowflakes of the season by Saturday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — The next 48 hours will bring a significant change in weather across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The Omaha area's unseasonably warm start to November will come to an abrupt end as a cold front moves through Thursday night. Scattered showers are possible early in the...
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
Victim of Sunday morning homicide identified by Omaha Police
The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning at 49th and Miami Street.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man hurt in shooting Saturday on N. 48th Ave. and Cuming St.
Omaha police identified the man hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police were called to N. 47th Avenue and Cuming Street at 12:38 a.m. but could not find a victim. Less than two hours later, officers were called to 28th Avenue to investigate a shooting. Officers say they found...
WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
WOWT
NSP trooper held without bond
Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Omaha man sentenced...
Comments / 0