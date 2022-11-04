Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
NASDAQ
Upgrading Bitcoin's Reserve Asset Status: On-Chain Yield Products
2021 has shown that the time for institutional crypto adoption has come. Prominent players, from banks to big tech companies, have opened crypto divisions, and many fund managers hold crypto on their balance sheets. When institutions add cryptocurrency to their balance sheets for the first time, they look to Bitcoin. They consider it a unique reserve asset. To make institutional adoption go faster, we must consider ways to upgrade Bitcoin’s reserve asset status.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 11/6/2022
The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. AEGON N.V. (ADR) (AEG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life)...
NASDAQ
American Century Launches Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
Since it was founded 64 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, American Century Investments® has expanded into a diverse, global organization with a multi-asset investment offering spanning equities and fixed income and a focus on active management. It has attracted around $195.8 billion in assets under supervision. The firm launched its first ETF nearly five years ago and has $13 billion in ETF assets, placing it among the largest issuers of active ETFs. Its newest product, launched on Nasdaq on October 13, 2022, is the American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI).
NASDAQ
Meta Platforms Growth Has Slowed to a Crawl. Is It Time to Sell the Stock?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has been working for years to build out a social media empire and plowed an extraordinary amount of money on acquisitions. (I'm looking at you, WhatsApp and Instagram.) It also has been spending heavily on research and development. In the past, even in the midst of...
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade
If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks That Could Make You Richer
Some of the best-paying dividend stocks aren't the super-popular companies getting all the attention from the mainstream media. They are the under-the-radar stocks that often get overlooked by investors despite paying big dividend yields with plenty of room to grow. Three stocks that aren't on the radar of many investors...
NASDAQ
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits
Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon...
NASDAQ
Have $2,000? 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Consider Buying on the Dip
If you're looking to buy stocks on the dip, there is certainly no shortage of companies trading down in the current market. Even so, it's important to distinguish solid companies with a strong path to growth moving forward that have simply been hit in the current market from those that are trading down for legitimate reasons tied to concerns about the underlying business.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ
Ouster, Velodyne Announce All-stock Merger; Ouster Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Ouster, Inc. (OUST), a provider of high-resolution digital lidar, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR, VLDRW), lidar sensors and solutions firm, announced on Monday that they have signed a definitive deal for their all-stock merger. According to the deal, expected to be closed in the first-half of 2023, each...
