1011now.com

UPDATE: One person critical, but stable after being struck by a vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash at Antelope Valley Parkway and O Street Sunday night. The call came in just before 10 p.m., after LPD said a pedestrian began crossing O Street and was struck by an eastbound vehicle in the crosswalk.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hit-and-run crash in Omaha knocks down traffic signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police shouldn’t have too much trouble tracking down who was involved in the hit-and-run crash that tied up traffic Friday morning. Police say someone crashed and took out a traffic signal at the intersection of 93rd and Maple. The crash left the traffic signal...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges

(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
RED OAK, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One in hospital after Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police report driver in Minne Lusa Halloween incident in custody

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've booked the suspect involved in the Halloween incident on Minne Lusa Boulevard into Douglas County Corrections. Authorities said 31-year-old Dontavius Levering was booked on charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to commit a felony.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police believe burglaries at CBD stores in Bellevue, Ralston are connected

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A crew of smash-and-grab thieves hit metro area stores and police can use your help to identify the suspects. The burglars targeted two CBD stores in the early morning hours on the same day late last August. at both places, they smashed the glass on the front door and made a quick dash around the counters.
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha woman killed in Nemaha County crash

Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Douglas County burn ban lifted. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff: packaged marijuana found at Highway 2 traffic stop

NEBRASKA CITY – A Florida man is charged in Otoe County with delivery of a controlled substance after marijuana was found in his Chevrolet Tahoe in a Highway 2 traffic stop. Javon Duparl, 31, is suspected of possession and tampering with evidence. An arrest affidavit says a sheriff’s deputy...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Semi-truck hits overpass, spills load on Kennedy Freeway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway is causing delays Thursday morning. A semi-truck in the southbound lanes hit the L Street overpass around 6:40 a.m. and spilled its load onto the road. Traffic is stop-and-go in that area. Drivers should take an alternate route or expect...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Omaha man sentenced for meth distribution in Mills County

(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. On March 28, 2021,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

