IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers is Sega's latest foray with their titular mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog. For Sonic Frontiers, they've taken inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, while also learning from the failures and successes of previous titles like Sonic Forces, to create an all new style for Sonic Frontiers with an Open Zone gameplay.
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
dotesports.com
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
Gamespot
New Stranger Things Game Announced For VR With A Twist
Netflix has announced a new Stranger Things video game, and in this one, you play as the villain. Stranger Things VR is a new virtual reality "psychological horror/action" game coming to VR platforms in 2023. You play as Vecna, the villain from Season 4, and can use their special spooky...
Gamespot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Fortnite: Where To Talk To Characters And Deliver The Herald's Warning
Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 has been teasing the arrival of The Herald skin for a while now, and it's finally in-game for you to unlock. However, before you can get your hands on it, you'll need to complete a variety of Herald Quests, which will also net you some unique cosmetics related to the antagonist. One such quest asks you to set off across the island to deliver The Herald's warning. Here's how to find all three NPCs and complete the quest.
Gamespot
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far. From cheesing XP to level quickly, to the new slide cancel, and finding strange places to hang off of, the Modern Warfare 2 community has been hard at work testing multiplayer while waiting for Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you’ve found so far.
Gamespot
Perfect Dark Reboot: Xbox Boss Gives A New Update
A new Perfect Dark game was announced in December 2020, but since then, developer The Initiative has gone through a turbulent period that saw the studio lose several of its more senior staff members. Since then, the developer has been slowly rebuilding while dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, as Xbox Studios boss Matt Booty explained in a recent episode of Friends Per Second (which also features GameSpot's Lucy James).
Gamespot
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
Gamespot
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 4-8)
Destiny 2's weekly high-level PvP mode Trials of Osiris is now live. Fans of intense multiplayer competition can head to Saint-14 to grab their Trials card, check their loadout, and try their luck to earn a coveted Adept weapon once again. You can also see where Xur is, just in case the Agent of the Nine has something in his inventory can give you a slight edge in the arena. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Getting A New Dungeon On December 9
With Season of Plunder drawing to a close, Bungie has begun teasing what's next for Destiny 2 in Season 19. One activity that the studio did confirm this week in its weekly blog post is a new dungeon, which will arrive on December 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. This new high-level PvE event will be active from the first Friday of Season 19, but Bungie didn't share any more details regarding which enemies players will encounter or which location they'll visit.
Gamespot
Pokemon Go Guzzlord Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Guzzlord is making its debut in Pokemon Go Gyms near you for its first appearance in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s first “Greedy Gluttons” event, with more information to come about the full details of that event. Guzzlord Raid Schedule.
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 - Splatoon x Pokémon Splatfest - Nintendo Switch
The Splatfest Sneak Peak is here and dares to ask: What's your partner Pokémon type? Just ahead of the release of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, pick your type and lead your team to victory! Battle it out in the Splatfest from Nov. 11-13.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Gifts For 2022: Games, Accessories, And Cool Merch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for loved ones and friends. If you're shopping for someone who is an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One owner, there are plenty of excellent potential gifts to buy them. From brand-new game releases and awesome accessories to clothing and other merch, we're sure that you'll be able to find a product that would make the family and friends on your list happy this holiday. But to help you out, we've rounded up a few dozen potential gift ideas.
ComicBook
New Fable 4 Update Has Some Good News for Xbox Fans
A new Fable update has some news for Xbox fans looking forward to the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Unfortunately, the update isn't straight from Playground Games or Xbox, but an employee of both. And unfortunately, it does not have any information about when it will release or when a proper reveal trailer will be released, but it is good news for those who like narrative-driven games.
The Mario Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
As a featured character in over 200 different video games, there's plenty of Mario content for fans to sink their time into (via Statista). While many of the Nintendo mascot's titles are on the shorter end of video game playtimes, some, such as "Mario+Rabbids: Sparks of Hope," can take upwards of 30 hours to beat. "Sparks of Hope" specifically could take even longer if one were to do most of the game's side quests.
