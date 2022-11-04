ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

10 things that made us smile this week

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehWEH_0iytzQIb00

It's that time of the week again, when we grab the best smile-worthy content from the last seven days and deliver it in a nice little package so you don't have to go searching for it.

Let's be real. There's a whole lot we could point to that sucks in the world. But that has always been the case, and it's also always been true that there's plenty of good in the world when we look for it.

I once heard someone say, "The grass is always greener where you water it." If we want more goodness and positivity in the world, we need to place more energy there. That doesn't mean we ignore problems that need fixing, but there's wisdom in feeding and nurturing what you want to grow.

So let's focus on some goodness right here as we celebrate awesome dads, hilarious kids, thoughtful mentors and animals that make us laugh. Enjoy this week's roundup and share the smiles to spread some joy:

1. The way this man gets emotional when handing out Halloween candy.

www.instagram.com

Upworthy on Instagram: "His joy is so pure! 😭♥️🎃 @mimaincuba From @mimaincuba: (This is) Yoel’s favorite holiday in the USA. He thinks it’s so amazing neighbors do these little acts for the kids - 2nd year but never gets old."

It can be easy to take good things for granted. Seeing this guy's wholesome emotional reaction to the tradition of trick-or-treating is a sweet reminder to revel in the joy of simple things.

2. The way this border collie painstakingly herds a group of ducklings into their puddle.

twitter.com

“A border collie gently guiding ducklings into a puddle”

Man, that herding instinct is strong. How did the dog know where the ducklings were supposed to go?

3. The way this kid told on herself after leaving a half-eaten stick of butter in mom's bed.

www.instagram.com

Upworthy on Instagram: "She’s innocent! 🧈"

Kids unintentionally telling on themselves is always funny, but this one is legendary. "I did not put butter in it." OK, little one. Guess it's just a mystery!

4. The way Steven Spielberg honored Drew Barrymore's vivid imagination by keeping E.T. 'real' between takes.

twitter.com

“Steven Spielberg appointing 2 guys to ensure E.T. was always operating incase Drew Barrymore went over to talk to him has made my heart so full. What a mensch”

Drew Barrymore had a famously rough childhood, and she has said the "E.T." cast and crew really taught her the meaining of family. She and Steven Spielberg have been close since then and he has served as a loving father figure. The way he honored her imagination by keeping E.T. alive is just so sweet. Read the full story here.

5. The way this kid waxes rhapsodic about imagination being the basis for everything we have.

@recesstherapy

The motivational speaker you never knew you needed! #recesstherapy #viral #motivation

www.tiktok.com

The motivational speaker you never knew you needed! #recesstherapy #viral #motivation

This was … should I say … adorable? What a delightfully thoughtful young man. I think he needs to give a TED Talk. Read the full story here.

6. The way this Indian village sounds a siren at 7 p.m. to remind people to turn off their devices and connect with one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03BUkQ_0iytzQIb00

via Adam Cohn/Flickr

Cellphone siesta has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?

All of us could use more unplugged time—and we know it—but it can be hard to disconnect. Love this idea of a whole community marking a specific time, 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for nondigital fun and bonding. Read the full story here.

7. The way this dad talks his daughter through her feelings during an upset moment.

www.instagram.com

Upworthy on Instagram: "“Take a deep breath, it’s ok.” 🥺♥️ Dad @kiergaines helps navigate his daughter’s emotions by actively listening to her - allowing her to express her feelings, while empowering her to advocate for herself when she’s feeling uncomfortable. 🙌🏼 RP @kiergaines: With small children it can be hard to tell the difference between a big emotion that comes from a thing thing, and one that isn’t rooted in anything fixable. You know kids… crying because the air is too breathable. My therapist brain is naturally curious about feels, and my daddy brain wants her to be confident advocating for herself. Many of us were taught to bear discomfort or to not burden others with our complaints, so we didn’t get the practice. I love how her big girl voice is blossoming! #parenting #fatherhood #family"

Kier Gaines is an awesome dad who also happens to be a therapist. Definitely worth a follow to get great advice and see powerful examples of compassionate, effective parenting. Follow him on Instagram.

8. The way these lions don't give a single hoot that they're blocking traffic.

twitter.com

“Roadblock in Tanzania..”

"Sorry I'm late, there was a lazy lion cuddle puddle in the middle of the road."

9. The way these professional football players reacted to having their minds read by Oz Pearlman.

twitter.com

“DK's reaction when Oz Pearlman guessed his passcode 😂 @OzTheMentalist had the @Seahawks on one with his mindreading.”

Mentalism is so trippy. Believe it or not, anyone can learn some tricks of the trade, but Oz Pearlman is a master. Read the full story here.

10. The way this squirrel looks like the 'Scream' character when it grabs a bite to eat.

twitter.com

“This continues to be the greatest squirrel feeder ever”

Clever. Humans are seriously the best sometimes.

Hope that made you smile! Come back next week for another roundup of joy. And if you'd like these posts delivered to your inbox each week, sign up for the free Upworthiest newsletter .

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Steven Spielberg went the extra mile to keep E.T. 'alive' on set for Drew Barrymore

7-year-old Barrymore thought E.T. was real, so Spielberg kept the illusion going even when they weren't filming. It's understandable that a young child seeing a movie like "E.T." might think the wide-eyed creature from another planet is real. After all, it's an award-winning film with still-impressive animatronics that bring E.T. to life. One would probably assume, however, that a child who acted in the movie and saw the behind-the-scenes filmmaking process firsthand would know he wasn't real.
MICHIGAN STATE
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
OK! Magazine

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'

Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Deaf baby hears mom say 'I love you' for the first time and her reaction is priceless

As new parents everything your child does is extremely special, their first steps, first words, and the first time they respond when you say "I love you." It is an incredibly beautiful moment in any parent's life but it was even more extraordinary for a mother with a deaf child. Little Charly's parents had to deal with the news that their darling little girl was born deaf. Their kid was able to hear her parents' voices for the first time thanks to the assistance of professional and modern technology.
Upworthy

Upworthy

129K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy