VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.

The automaker says it’s not aware of any “incidents or injuries,” warranty claims or field reports about the problem.

NBC News

Hyundai expands recall of Santa Fe vehicles over fire risk

Hyundai has issued a new recall for approximately 44,000 model year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport vehicles due to a risk of fire. The anti-lock brake system (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving, the company said.
Jalopnik

Sike! VW Is Ditching Capacitive Steering Wheel Buttons Because Everyone Hates Them

A second automaker has realized that going all-out on capacitive touch buttons is the wrong move. First, Honda backtracked, giving the 10th-generation Civic a physical volume knob to replace the touch-sensitive controls. Now, Volkswagen’s CEO says the company will follow suit. Thomas Schäfer posted on LinkedIn saying, among other...
fordauthority.com

Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023

With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
tiremeetsroad.com

Nissan dealership manager in Carrollton Georgia proudly boasts he’s sold a 2023 Nissan Z Proto for $129,999 that’s with a $60,000 markup

The dealership manager went on to Facebook to thank all the commenters, both positive and negative. “The New Nissan Z” group member Dustin Mckeehan shared a window sticker on a 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec displayed at Scott Evans Nissan in Carroll, GA to group members highlighting how much market adjustment they tacked on, an eye-watering $60,000. After a handful of other non-essential add-ons, the total for this 2023 Nissan Proto Z was $129,999.00.
Carscoops

Volkswagen Has More Than 20,000 Orders For The All-Electric ID. Buzz

More than 20,000 orders have been placed for the all-electric ID. Buzz in Europe despite the van yet to reach dealership showrooms. The ID. Buzz is currently only offered in Europe with an 82 kWh battery pack and rear-wheel drive in either commercial guise or in a passenger version. “Even...
