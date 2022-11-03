Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
Brooklyn worker, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas
A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents and ...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn
Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon
As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
pix11.com
DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis
Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx
NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Mariners Harbor music producer lost nearly everything to Ida except his work ethic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sometimes even the biggest obstacle could be a blessing in disguise. This was the case for Mariners Harbor resident Justin Mills, who, along with many Staten Islanders lost practically everything he owned when Hurricane Ida hit in 2021. Mills was living in the basement apartment...
Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue Take […]
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
“Invisible” Bobcat: The Viral Photo that’s Stumping New York
The camouflage of one of the Hudson Valley's most elusive predators was recently put to the test. A viral photo is stumping hundreds of people by asking the simple question: "can you spot the bobcat?" Bobcats in the Hudson Valley, NY. Bobcats are one of the few animals in New...
ricentral.com
Staten Island Drill Rapper Richy Slick Is Taking Over The Drill Scene
Richy Slick and the 719 Drill Squad are the hottest rappers of the drill scene from Staten Island. Staten Island, New York Nov 5, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Richy Slick is an independent artist coming straight out of the borough of Staten Island New York who has taken the drill scene by storm releasing smashing singles such as "Summer Madness" And "It's Up" along side teammate Jay Branch. Also releasing "Top Notch Opp" with 719 Sekkah who is another teammate on the 719 Drill Squad. Due to some legal complications, both rappers Jay Branch and 719 Sekkah are both currently incarcerated leaving Richy Slick to carry the 719 Drill Squad on his back. He is very ambitious and determined and values not letting his teammates down.
Suspect punches, robs man delivering beer in the Bronx
Police are searching for a man they said violently robbed a Bronx delivery man last month, authorities said.
38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
