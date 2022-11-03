ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn worker, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in Brooklyn

Smoking weed in Brooklyn is legal, and you can find it everywhere you go. Because of the current weed laws in Brooklyn, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city in a safe manner. You can rest assured that if you decide to go with delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in Brooklyn if you follow these two very easy steps to make it happen.
BROOKLYN, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Man Arrested for Tossing Cinderblocks Off Roof Near Marathon

As marathon runners made their way through 26.2 miles of New York City streets, a man was arrested for tossing cinderblocks off the roof from a block away. According to a report by Larry Celona and Tina Moore of the New York Post, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment after he was found tossing cinderblocks off a roof in Brooklyn just a block away from the New York City Marathon course. He allegedly threw four cinderblocks off the roof, damaging three unoccupied cars around 12:30. There are no reports of anybody being injured during the incident.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

DOC commissioner talks Rikers Island crisis

Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Several detainees have died and many correction officers have been injured at Rikers Island. Expert explains Powerball odds as jackpot rises. A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Subway rider stabbed on 4 train in the Bronx

NEW YORK - There was more violence on the subway late Sunday night. Police said around 9 p.m. in the Bronx, a passenger riding a 4 train noticed a man bothering a woman. When he tried to intervene, he was stabbed in the elbow. Officers arriving at the 149th Street and Grand Concourse station managed to arrest the 42-year-old suspect and recovered a knife.The 54-year-old victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition. 
BRONX, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn

Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said.  The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard  Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue  Take […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
ricentral.com

Staten Island Drill Rapper Richy Slick Is Taking Over The Drill Scene

Richy Slick and the 719 Drill Squad are the hottest rappers of the drill scene from Staten Island. Staten Island, New York Nov 5, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Richy Slick is an independent artist coming straight out of the borough of Staten Island New York who has taken the drill scene by storm releasing smashing singles such as "Summer Madness" And "It's Up" along side teammate Jay Branch. Also releasing "Top Notch Opp" with 719 Sekkah who is another teammate on the 719 Drill Squad. Due to some legal complications, both rappers Jay Branch and 719 Sekkah are both currently incarcerated leaving Richy Slick to carry the 719 Drill Squad on his back. He is very ambitious and determined and values not letting his teammates down.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

38 injured in multi-alarm fire in Manhattan high-rise: FDNY

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A three-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise building in Manhattan Saturday morning, leaving 38 people injured, according to the FDNY. A call came in of a fire on the 20th floor of a building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at around 10:30 a.m., according to authorities. Officials said […]
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy