Georgia State

BHG

What Can $1.7 Million Buy? Tour Three Dream Homes In Different Cities

Which elements of your dream home can you buy with $1.7 million? On this episode of Listing Price, we tour three homes across the country with this price tag. One has a dreamy primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, while another has a waterfront backyard area with a floating deck. The third has a heated pool and a basement big enough for a home gym, a second kitchen, and a home theater.
TEXAS STATE
techeblog.com

This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls

Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,000 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.2 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Mario Greco. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. 3 PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACES W/COVERED FRONT TERRACE W/NATURAL GAS LINE, REAR PATIO OFF FAM RM & PRIVATE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE; CUSTOM FINISHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL THROUGHOUT THE HOME INCL 5" WIDE PLANK WHITE OAK FLOORING, PELLA CASEMENT WINDOWS & DOORS, CUSTOM CROWN/BASE MILLWORK, STATE-OF-THE-ART SOUND ATTENUATION TECHNOLOGY INCL CONCRETE B/W UNIT FLOORS, PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS, HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC/TANKLESS H20; TONS OF STORAGE T/O & GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! ALL LIVING AREA MAIN LEVEL FEAT LIVING ROOM W/SOUTHERN EXPOSURE, FULL WIDTH COVERED PRIVATE TERRACE, GAS FIREPLACE & SEPARATE DINING AREA OPENING TO PROFESSIONAL GRADE WOLF/SUBZERO CHEF'S KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CABINETRY, ISLAND & BREAKFAST AREA LEADING INTO LARGE/WIDE FAMILY ROOM W/MUDROOM ENTRANCE FROM GARAGE. FULL RADIANT HEATED LOWER LEVEL W/COVETED 4 BEDROOMS, FULL-SIZE LAUNDRY & 3 FULL SPA-INSPIRED BATHS W/GROHE FIXTURES, INCLUDING LARGE PRIMARY SUITE W/MULTIPLE CLOSETS & CUSTOM BATH W/OVERSIZED STEAM SHOWER + SEP SOAKER TUB, DBL SINK & HEATED FLOORS. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. ONE-OF-A-KIND MASSIVE/BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION NEARLY 3000SQFT 4BED/3.1BATH DUPLEX-DOWN THAT LIVES LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HUGE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE IN A RENOWNED CASTLEVIEW CONSTRUCTION FULL MASONRY 3-UNIT BUILDING WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE AND ALL EAST LAKEVIEW HAS TO OFFER.
CHICAGO, IL
Robb Report

This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts

A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
mansionglobal.com

From French Concession-Era Victorian Mansions to Modern Penthouses—Shanghai’s Xuhui Has It All

Shanghai’s Xuhui district centers around the high-rise downtown hub of Xujiahui, from which it takes its name, known predominantly as a shopping destination. Dynamic Xuhui forms an expansive, historic, central area where Eastern and Western cultures blur. It has a metropolitan buzz and boasts a large waterfront, important cultural attractions, historic heritage buildings, and tranquil parks. It covers most of the former French Concession, which has a great café culture and charming houses.
tinyhousetalk.com

Amazing 280-sq.-ft. Tiny House in Texas

Welcome to the Rame, one of a number of tiny vacation buildings owned by Missing Hotel in Texas. The 280 sq. ft. tiny home was designed as a minimalist Mexican casita, complete with a rope bridge that takes guests to a porch with a plunge pool to let them cool off.
TEXAS STATE
Robb Report

This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style

A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations.   Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
techaiapp.com

Baccarat Hotel New York Exudes Ethereal Elegance

In addition to its undeniably stunning barware, Baccarat crystal adorns some of the most beautiful and iconic hotels and restaurants in the world. In the George V Paris, for instance, a Baccarat Helios chandelier dangles above the one Michelin-starred Le George restaurant. On the French Riviera at Le Negresco, a monumental custom Baccarat creation commands center stage within the hotel’s stylish Salon Royal. And in New York City, an entire boutique hotel is devoted to the alluring illumination of the French-made crystal. This is the Baccarat Hotel, where noble heritage and perfect craftsmanship combine to create a hospitality venue of modern flair and unexpected charm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

These Italian towns will pay you €30,000 to move there

If you, like so many others, are dreaming of a change of scenery right now – maybe somewhere a little warmer, and less stupidly expensive? – then listen up. A dreamy part of southern Italy is setting up a scheme that will see people given a whopping €30,000 (£26,140, $29,600) to move there.

