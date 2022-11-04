Read full article on original website
BHG
What Can $1.7 Million Buy? Tour Three Dream Homes In Different Cities
Which elements of your dream home can you buy with $1.7 million? On this episode of Listing Price, we tour three homes across the country with this price tag. One has a dreamy primary bedroom suite with a walk-in closet, while another has a waterfront backyard area with a floating deck. The third has a heated pool and a basement big enough for a home gym, a second kitchen, and a home theater.
mansionglobal.com
Palm Beach, Florida, Isn’t the Only Sunny Bolthole With Trophy Homes and Boldface Names—Here Are Five Alternatives
Palm Beach’s allure of warm winters, no state-income tax and, importantly, chances to hobnob with a who’s who of U.S. business titans are reliable draws for affluent folks in search of a sunny beach locale to call home. Located on a barrier island, the picturesque Florida town has...
techeblog.com
This $5-Million Floating Seahorse Villa House Has an Underwater Bedroom with Glass Walls
Dubai’s Floating Seahorse Villa project by the Kleindienst Group was first unveiled back in 2015, and since then, not much has been seen or heard about them. Recently, a few in-depth tours have surfaced, with one by real estate expert Enes Yilmazer taking you through a $4.7-million USD house. There are a total of 131 units available, with a handful of them being Signature Editions that can cost upwards of $20-million.
mansionglobal.com
£8 Million Modernist Mansion Fit for Hollywood Stands on 65 Acres of English Countryside
An uber-contemporary residence that would be firmly at home among the ultramodern architecture of the Hollywood Hills, but in fact, sits on 65 acres of prime British countryside, has come to the market for £8 million (US$9 million). The modern spread is positioned within the Howardian Hills Area of...
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 3,000 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.2 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 3,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Mario Greco. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. 3 PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACES W/COVERED FRONT TERRACE W/NATURAL GAS LINE, REAR PATIO OFF FAM RM & PRIVATE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE; CUSTOM FINISHES & ATTENTION TO DETAIL THROUGHOUT THE HOME INCL 5" WIDE PLANK WHITE OAK FLOORING, PELLA CASEMENT WINDOWS & DOORS, CUSTOM CROWN/BASE MILLWORK, STATE-OF-THE-ART SOUND ATTENUATION TECHNOLOGY INCL CONCRETE B/W UNIT FLOORS, PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS, HIGH EFFICIENCY HVAC/TANKLESS H20; TONS OF STORAGE T/O & GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! ALL LIVING AREA MAIN LEVEL FEAT LIVING ROOM W/SOUTHERN EXPOSURE, FULL WIDTH COVERED PRIVATE TERRACE, GAS FIREPLACE & SEPARATE DINING AREA OPENING TO PROFESSIONAL GRADE WOLF/SUBZERO CHEF'S KITCHEN W/CUSTOM CABINETRY, ISLAND & BREAKFAST AREA LEADING INTO LARGE/WIDE FAMILY ROOM W/MUDROOM ENTRANCE FROM GARAGE. FULL RADIANT HEATED LOWER LEVEL W/COVETED 4 BEDROOMS, FULL-SIZE LAUNDRY & 3 FULL SPA-INSPIRED BATHS W/GROHE FIXTURES, INCLUDING LARGE PRIMARY SUITE W/MULTIPLE CLOSETS & CUSTOM BATH W/OVERSIZED STEAM SHOWER + SEP SOAKER TUB, DBL SINK & HEATED FLOORS. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. ONE-OF-A-KIND MASSIVE/BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION NEARLY 3000SQFT 4BED/3.1BATH DUPLEX-DOWN THAT LIVES LIKE A SINGLE-FAMILY HOME INCLUDING EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO HUGE ROOF DECK OVER 3-CAR GARAGE IN A RENOWNED CASTLEVIEW CONSTRUCTION FULL MASONRY 3-UNIT BUILDING WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAKE AND ALL EAST LAKEVIEW HAS TO OFFER.
This $13 Million Texas Lakehouse Comes With a Covered Dock for Both Your Yachts
A home near a lake is nice, but a megamansion right on one is better. Take this $13 million pad, for instance. Sitting directly on Lake LBJ (Lyndon B. Johnson), the sprawling 10,521-square-foot residence features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a private patio, two boat docks and 428 feet of water frontage. On top of that, you’ll enjoy eye-catching vistas in nearly every direction. Built in 2003, the property was sold to its current owners in 2010, and is now the priciest listing in the gated community of Horseshoe Bay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Is this NY estate for sale ‘quirky’ or a ‘modernized version of a home in the Shire?’
A unique residence hidden within the hilltop trees of the touristy Catskills has managed to both confuse — and fascinate — folks on a popular social media real estate page. It’s called Curved Space, and the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Woodstock home is “fed by a forest with an appreciation...
mansionglobal.com
From French Concession-Era Victorian Mansions to Modern Penthouses—Shanghai’s Xuhui Has It All
Shanghai’s Xuhui district centers around the high-rise downtown hub of Xujiahui, from which it takes its name, known predominantly as a shopping destination. Dynamic Xuhui forms an expansive, historic, central area where Eastern and Western cultures blur. It has a metropolitan buzz and boasts a large waterfront, important cultural attractions, historic heritage buildings, and tranquil parks. It covers most of the former French Concession, which has a great café culture and charming houses.
Business Insider
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
Fortune
The Powerball jackpot is a record $1.9 billion. Winners will be hit with a massive tax bill if they live in these states
It's the largest lottery jackpot ever, but not all winners will receive the same payout.
tinyhousetalk.com
Amazing 280-sq.-ft. Tiny House in Texas
Welcome to the Rame, one of a number of tiny vacation buildings owned by Missing Hotel in Texas. The 280 sq. ft. tiny home was designed as a minimalist Mexican casita, complete with a rope bridge that takes guests to a porch with a plunge pool to let them cool off.
This $6.8 Million Midcentury Estate in the UK Blends Japanese Architecture With California Style
A decade in the making, one of the UK’s most remarkable residences has hit the market—and you’d be forgiven for mistaking it for one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s famed SoCal creations. Dubbed Abbey Orchard House, the 5,175-square-foot property, which is listed with Savills for £5.9 million ($6.8 million), is sited on roughly two acres between the River Ver and ancient St Albans Cathedral. Surrounded by more than 150 massive fruit trees, the modernist abode was constructed by architect Rogan Gale-Brown and today comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private river bank and enough parking for up to 20 cars. However, it’s the...
Refined Petrolheads, Rejoice! This French-Inspired Mansion in Missouri Has a 7-Car Showroom and a Its Own Repair Shop
A stately mega-mansion that appears as if it’s straight out of Europe just hit the market—in Missouri. And with a car showroom and repair shop on-site, the palatial abode is also a petrolhead’s paradise. Set on seven-and-a-half acres just outside downtown St. Louis, the French-inspired estate is...
techaiapp.com
Baccarat Hotel New York Exudes Ethereal Elegance
In addition to its undeniably stunning barware, Baccarat crystal adorns some of the most beautiful and iconic hotels and restaurants in the world. In the George V Paris, for instance, a Baccarat Helios chandelier dangles above the one Michelin-starred Le George restaurant. On the French Riviera at Le Negresco, a monumental custom Baccarat creation commands center stage within the hotel’s stylish Salon Royal. And in New York City, an entire boutique hotel is devoted to the alluring illumination of the French-made crystal. This is the Baccarat Hotel, where noble heritage and perfect craftsmanship combine to create a hospitality venue of modern flair and unexpected charm.
Time Out Global
These Italian towns will pay you €30,000 to move there
If you, like so many others, are dreaming of a change of scenery right now – maybe somewhere a little warmer, and less stupidly expensive? – then listen up. A dreamy part of southern Italy is setting up a scheme that will see people given a whopping €30,000 (£26,140, $29,600) to move there.
