Commercial Observer
Sunday Summary: Will There Be a New York Surprise in Tuesday’s Election?
You know what we haven’t talked about in a while? Politics!. Just kidding — that’s all anyone ever talks about! And we’re going to continue talking about it long after Tuesday’s midterm elections because human beings, as a species, are beyond help at this point.
Bomb scare leads to closure of Manhattan early voting site
The NYPD warned the New York City Board of Elections of a bomb scare at an early voting site at M555 Central Park East High School on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 106th Street in East Harlem on Sunday.
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
rew-online.com
Could Office Conversions Solve NYC’s Housing Crisis?
On the surface, the idea of converting office space to residential use would seem like an easy answer to address the post-Covid office space glut while solving for market rate and affordable housing. We can see clear evidence of this strategy at work in the Financial District, especially post 9/11 when 10,000 new residential units were created, spurred by the 421-g tax abatement program, within existing office buildings. In the process, the office vacancy rate tightened, and over the course of 20 years, Downtown Manhattan has become a vibrant live, work, and play neighborhood.
rew-online.com
Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO
Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
pix11.com
PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for governor
PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin coming down the stretch. PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for …. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for...
norwoodnews.org
Elections 2022: Conservative Party Candidate, Kevin Pazmino on Govt Oversight, Crime and Housing
Freelance filmmaker and former District 11 city council candidate, Kevin Pazmino, is, as reported, running on the Conservative Party ticket in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 in Assembly District 81. The seat is currently held by incumbent assemblyman and Democrat, Jeffrey Dinowitz, and covers much of the Northwest Bronx.
NYC congestion pricing: Hochul urged to let New Yorkers vote on controversial program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A bipartisan group of elected officials, including several from Staten Island, are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to give residents a say in whether to implement New York City’s controversial congestion pricing program. On Thursday, the group of elected officials, which included Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South...
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
Best public elementary schools in New York, according to Niche. See how Staten Island ranked.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Niche, a platform that connects students with colleges and schools, recently published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings — including rankings for elementary, middle and high schools. Niche’s rankings combine user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with...
MSNBC Host Confronts Kathy Hochul Over NY Crime: 'We Don't Feel Safe'
The New York governor stressed that violent crime rates have fallen in New York City and discussed measures taken to combat rising forms of theft.
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
State senator says drone show over Hudson River should have never happened
Pre-programmed drones moved around the night sky to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the game Candy Crush.
2022 NYC Marathon: When will the Verrazzano Bridge be closed?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon -- now in its 51st year -- will see over 50,000 runners make their journey through all five boroughs this Sunday, Nov. 6. Runners will journey 26.2 miles covering all five boroughs. The annual event starts on Staten Island...
Despite continued community opposition, MTA awards contract for Staten Island Railway monopole plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA has awarded a contract to install seven large monopoles along the Staten Island Railway (SIR), despite repeated and continued opposition from the community. On Wednesday, agency officials provided Community Board 3 with an update on the project to replace the existing radio system used...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Resort-style yard, luxurious master suite, quiet street,’ Grymes Hill, $2.8M,
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 151 Bertha Pl., sits a 4,900 square-foot, center-hall Colonial home on a private street in Grymes Hill; not to mention it boasts 12,000 sq.-ft. of manicured property. Priced at $2,800,000, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers...
cititour.com
Isle of Us Marketplace and Café Arrives on Upper East Side
This fall, seasoned New York City restaurateur Lisle Richards debuts Isle of Us, a marketplace and café founded on the principles of health, conscious living, and sustainability on the Upper East Side. Isle of Us offers wholesome and nourishing made-to-order and prepared foods, along with a rotating selection of housemade pantry provisions, as well as home goods curated from brands with parallel values.
Bill Clinton provides last-minute support to Hochul
Zeldin has hammered on the state's crime issues and high cost of living, making him the party's most competitive candidate for governor in years.
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
