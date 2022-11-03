ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Could Office Conversions Solve NYC’s Housing Crisis?

On the surface, the idea of converting office space to residential use would seem like an easy answer to address the post-Covid office space glut while solving for market rate and affordable housing. We can see clear evidence of this strategy at work in the Financial District, especially post 9/11 when 10,000 new residential units were created, spurred by the 421-g tax abatement program, within existing office buildings. In the process, the office vacancy rate tightened, and over the course of 20 years, Downtown Manhattan has become a vibrant live, work, and play neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Breaking Ground Opens 90 Sands: Former Jehovah’s Witnesses Hotel Converted Into Nearly 500 Units of Affordable & Supportive Housing in DUMBO

Breaking Ground, New York’s largest supportive housing developer, today celebrated the opening of 90 Sands, a former Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel converted into 491 affordable and supportive apartments in DUMBO. Breaking Ground launched 32 years ago, in 1990, focused on transforming old hotels in Manhattan into supportive housing, giving the city’s homeless a way to get off the streets and have a place to call home. 90 Sands marks Breaking Ground’s fourth hotel conversion project in New York City. Photos are available to be viewed HERE.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for governor

PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin coming down the stretch. PIX Panel talks keys to winning New York race for …. PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette's Ben Max discuss the campaign strategies for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Resort-style yard, luxurious master suite, quiet street,’ Grymes Hill, $2.8M,

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located at 151 Bertha Pl., sits a 4,900 square-foot, center-hall Colonial home on a private street in Grymes Hill; not to mention it boasts 12,000 sq.-ft. of manicured property. Priced at $2,800,000, this five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home offers...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cititour.com

Isle of Us Marketplace and Café Arrives on Upper East Side

This fall, seasoned New York City restaurateur Lisle Richards debuts Isle of Us, a marketplace and café founded on the principles of health, conscious living, and sustainability on the Upper East Side. Isle of Us offers wholesome and nourishing made-to-order and prepared foods, along with a rotating selection of housemade pantry provisions, as well as home goods curated from brands with parallel values.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Marathon 2022: MTA bus detours set for Staten Island on Sunday

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Numerous MTA bus routes on Staten Island will be detoured on Sunday due to road closures associated with this year’s TCS New York City Marathon. The iconic event is expected to return to its full potential as it celebrates it 51st year. With a route that stretches across the five boroughs, over 50,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy