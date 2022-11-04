Read full article on original website
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Deer processors buck up ahead of Minnesota firearms opener
Northland deer processors will have a wave of hunters bringing in their game to be processed shortly after the state’s firearms season opens Saturday morning. One of those processors, Bear’s Den Processing in Saginaw, has prepared their coolers for the harvest. In 2021, the Minnesota Department of Natural...
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday
ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
Why I’m Giving Up On Deer Hunting In Minnesota This Year
I haven't missed a year of deer hunting in Northern Minnesota since 2008, but this year will be the first time I'm not going to buy a license. Why? There are a lot of reasons why it's just not worth it this year. No, PETA didn't get to me. I...
More active pattern ahead could bring rain, snow to Minnesota
After a burst of rain on Thursday night, things are setting up for several more moisture events in Minnesota over the next week – including one that could bring snow. Another storm system is expected to clip southeast Minnesota on Saturday, bringing possibly heavy rain, though it is Wisconsin that could get the biggest soaking.
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota
Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
Is Minnesota on the right or wrong track? St. Cloud State survey shows divide
A new statewide survey released by St. Cloud State University indicates a split among Minnesotans over whether the state and nation are heading in the right direction. The findings are based on telephone interviews conducted from Oct. 10-30 with a representative sample of 235 Minnesota adults. About 40 percent said...
With Election Day encroaching, where do Minnesota's major races stand?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday is Election Day, and there have been some last-minute endorsements. This week, former President Barack Obama endorsed Gov. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for attorney general. Last week, former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Scott Jensen for governor and Kim Crockett for secretary of state. In tonight's Talking Points, Esme Murphy looks at the state of the races.It's almost here, and a lot of voters have said they are ready for the election and all of those ads to be over. Check out WCCO's 2022 Election GuideMany of the races are very close, according to polls. The final...
North Dakota and Minnesota Aim to Form a Hydrogen Hub
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The Governor of North Dakota, Doug Burgum, and the Governor of Montana, Tim Walz, have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the Heartland Hydrogen Hub, which was announced recently by the federal Department of Energy. The Governors hope to receive part of the $7 billion...
Minnesotans and North Dakotans reportedly have a high-level of voting power
(Undated)--A newly released study by WalletHub shows that Minnesotans and North Dakotans have a high-level of voting power as the midterm elections approach next Tuesday. The study by WalletHub ranked Minnesota as having the most voting power in House elections. North Dakota ranked third in overall voting power. Meanwhile, Minnesota ranked 23rd in overall voting power.
Here are the brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school football tournament
The brackets for the 2022 Minnesota high school state football tournament are now all but set after the latest slate of section championships. A look at the brackets on the Minnesota State High School League site shows the schedule with just one game left to play, between Rochester Mayo and Owatonna on Saturday.
Much needed rainfall expected across Iowa and Minnesota
A storm system and trailing cold front are moving into the region, bringing us more cloud cover today. Eventually, rain showers will develop and move into the area tonight and rain will be likely across Iowa and Minnesota on Friday, with more expected on Saturday. Rainfall amounts could top one inch for some, which would be great considering the current drought conditions. After the cold front passes, colder air will move in, and if it gets cold enough Saturday morning, some wet snow may mix in with the rain. Depending upon when that happens, a slushy accumulation on the grass may occur.
Voter "report cards" go out to Minnesotans, rating them on their voting history
MINNEAPOLIS -- Peer pressure is being used to push voters to the polls. "Voting report cards" coming in the mail claim to compare your voting history to your neighbors, and say they'll follow up to see whether you voted this year. The voting history doesn't include who was voted for, only whether votes were cast or not. "That is something private I would say," Varun Dyeagi of Minneapolis said. "Everybody keeps their vote secret." Another Minneapolis voter, Guy Freeman, said he thinks the mailers are intimidating.As invasive as it may feel though, State Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-Crystal Lake) says it's...
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 10 Playoffs
Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as the second round of the playoffs kick off across the state
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
SCSU Awarded Two Grants For Training Programs
(KNSI) – St. Cloud State University has been awarded two grants for workforce development totaling $540,000 from Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development. The school will team up with a pair of local industrial companies for skills-based training. The program is first aimed at workers already employed...
Mystery Fortune 100 company planning $700M data center in Minnesota
Xcel Energy has put forward another data center project involving a mystery company for construction in Minnesota. In a letter to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, Minnesota's largest electricity provider says it has "several agreements ... to provide electric service to a Fortune 100 Company's enterprise data centers" within Xcel's territory.
