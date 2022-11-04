Read full article on original website
dallasexaminer.com
Local residents create new ‘I Voted’ stickers for Dallas County voters
As part of a get out the vote initiative, March to the Polls, in partnership with the Dallas County Elections Department, Raise Your Hand Texas and The Dallas Examiner, recently held a contest for local residents to redesign the “I Voted” sticker that voters wear after they participate in a Dallas County election.
Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth wants to keep tourists coming to the Stockyards by limiting multifamily developments
Fort Worth’s Stockyards is the top tourist destination in the Metroplex. Drawn by the cobblestone streets, Western retail stores and cattle drives, about 3 million tourists from around the world flock to the historic district annually, bringing with them millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. To encourage that,...
Voter turnout in Collin, Denton counties is 26% with 3 days left of early voting in Nov. 8 election
Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Voter turnout after nine days of early voting in Collin and Denton counties for the Nov. 8 election is about 26%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1, 183,584 voters cast ballots in Collin County and 159,022 in Denton...
buffalonynews.net
It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
ntdaily.com
The North Texas Daily endorses Beto O’Rourke
With the lives and wellbeing of our fellow students in mind, the North Texas Daily endorses Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke for governor of the state of Texas. O’Rourke has shown explicit attentiveness to issues most directly affecting Texans and Dentonites throughout his campaign tour with advocacy for voting accessibility, gun safety, LGBTQ protections and abortion rights.
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings
The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
dmagazine.com
The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport
At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
Denton County Transportation Authority to offer free rides on Election Day, Nov. 8
The Denton County Transportation Authority will provide free rides on Election Day, Nov. 8. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority will provide free rides on Election Day, Nov. 8. Riders will not need any special documentation to receive free rides to and from the polls, according...
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mayor Resigns with Six Months Left in Term
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation to city leaders on Monday, citing “personal reasons,” the City announced Tuesday. Dye had six months remaining in his second term. He has been the city’s mayor for more than five years. The now-former mayor’s photo and information were...
McKinney adopts new map for council districts
McKinney City Council voted to approve redistricting Plan H at a Nov. 1 meeting. (Courtesy city of McKinney) The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a redistricting map Nov. 1 after months of discussion. The council considered 10 maps, labeled as plans A through H with some revised and alternate names,...
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
Tea Latte Bar to offer organic coffee, boba tea just outside Richardson
Tea Latte Bar is planning to soft open before the end of 2022 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is coming soon near Richardson on the corner of Coit Road and West Campbell Road. Ownership said the coffee shop, which will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, plans to soft open before the end of the year, but no official grand opening date has been announced. Originating in Hawaii, Tea Latte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
