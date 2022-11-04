ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Early voting numbers in North Texas' 4 largest counties fall further behind 2018 results

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The number of people voting in the four largest counties in North Texas has plummeted from four years ago.Some political analysts and campaigns predicted a record turnout for the midterm election this year, but early voting started slowly and it hasn't bounced back as some party leaders thought it would.During the last midterm election in 2018, there were 1,226,924 who cast their ballots during the first ten days in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton counties.But this year, only 972,452 residents in those same four counties cast their ballots during the first ten days of early voting, a...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: Early voting numbers lag, Sen. Cruz sounds off on the midterms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   ln the last episode of Eye on Politics that will air prior to the November midterms, Jack Fink breaks down the lagging early voting numbers in North Texas, talks to Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz about this election and 2024 and takes a look at the most competitive Congressional races in the state.  Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
buffalonynews.net

It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
DALLAS, TX
ntdaily.com

The North Texas Daily endorses Beto O’Rourke

With the lives and wellbeing of our fellow students in mind, the North Texas Daily endorses Robert “Beto” Francis O’Rourke for governor of the state of Texas. O’Rourke has shown explicit attentiveness to issues most directly affecting Texans and Dentonites throughout his campaign tour with advocacy for voting accessibility, gun safety, LGBTQ protections and abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19

Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW grocery landscape evolves with H-E-B; Texas education advocates push for a change in school ratings

The ribbon is cut for the H-E-B in Frisco, the first in the area. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) On the Nov. 4 episode of the DFW Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Miranda Jaimes discusses how H-E-B's emergence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has shaken up the local grocery industry. Plus, statewide reporter Hannah Norton digs into the conversation surrounding whether Texas should rely less on standardized test scores when assessing school performance.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mayor Resigns with Six Months Left in Term

Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye submitted his resignation to city leaders on Monday, citing “personal reasons,” the City announced Tuesday. Dye had six months remaining in his second term. He has been the city’s mayor for more than five years. The now-former mayor’s photo and information were...
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tea Latte Bar to offer organic coffee, boba tea just outside Richardson

Tea Latte Bar is planning to soft open before the end of 2022 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is coming soon near Richardson on the corner of Coit Road and West Campbell Road. Ownership said the coffee shop, which will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, plans to soft open before the end of the year, but no official grand opening date has been announced. Originating in Hawaii, Tea Latte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million

A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
DALLAS, TX
