Area sailors prepare for ‘shiftiness’ in upcoming Turkey Leg Regatta
SPRING LAKE – Word around the lakes is, the unpredictable turbulence of Spring Lake can be a gust above any other area bodies of water. At least, that’s what its home sailing teams say.
Toss in a forecast calling for a wind advisory containing gusts near 55 mph, and it makes Saturday’s Turkey Leg Regatta at Spring Lake Yacht Club anything but a cake walk. But that doesn’t seem to startle the sailing teams of Spring Lake and Grand Haven.
