Area sailors prepare for ‘shiftiness’ in upcoming Turkey Leg Regatta

Twenty-one sailors from Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Mona Shores schools will compete with at least 16 other statewide schools in Saturday’s Turkey Leg Regatta. It’s one of the final Regatta’s of the season, and what many teams coin as their favorite. Tribune photo / Matthew Ehler

SPRING LAKE – Word around the lakes is, the unpredictable turbulence of Spring Lake can be a gust above any other area bodies of water. At least, that’s what its home sailing teams say.

Toss in a forecast calling for a wind advisory containing gusts near 55 mph, and it makes Saturday’s Turkey Leg Regatta at Spring Lake Yacht Club anything but a cake walk. But that doesn’t seem to startle the sailing teams of Spring Lake and Grand Haven.