'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
Yardbarker
NHL roundup: Red Wings rally to edge Rangers in OT
Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal with 2:17 remaining in overtime as the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers Sunday night. Detroit won its third straight when Kubalik waited at the right side of the net for a pass from David Perron and tipped in the puck past goaltender Jaroslav Halak. Officials briefly reviewed the play to see if the Red Wings were offsides and did not change the call, allowing Detroit to end its three-game road losing streak. Halak stopped 33 shots and is 0-3-1 as a Ranger.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers threw shade at Lions despite losing to them
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions on Sunday despite losing to them. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers lost 15-9 in Detroit in Week 9. The Packers quarterback went 23-for-43 for 291 yards, a touchdown and a very uncharacteristic three interceptions. The loss dropped Green Bay to 3-6...
Yardbarker
Chicago Blackhawks Goalie Crisis Deepens with Soderbolm’s Injury
The Blackhawks are deep in crisis as yet another goalie gets injured just a few weeks into the season. For the umpteenth time this season, the Chicago Blackhawks found themselves in an emergency goaltender situation, Saturday, after Arvid Soderblom was ruled out after the second period in the team 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goaltender Arvid Soderblom Leaves Game with Injury
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Arvid Soderblom is the latest victim of the injury bug. The 23 year-old goalie left after the second period of Saturday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets with an apparent injury. The Blackhawks’ goaltending depth has been tested early on this season. Both Petr Mrazek and Alex...
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado
Colorado Avalanche (5-4-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-8-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -261, Blue Jackets +211; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to break a four-game losing streak when they play the Colorado Avalanche.
FOX Sports
Canadiens visit the Red Wings after Suzuki's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (5-6-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Detroit Red Wings after Nicholas Suzuki scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Detroit has gone 7-3-2 overall with...
Yardbarker
Zion Williamson Throws Down A Ridiculous Dunk In Warriors-Pelicans Game
It's good to see Williamson back healthy (he missed the entire 2021-22 season), because he is one of the most exciting players in the league. The former Duke superstar finished his night with 16 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes of playing time. He is...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested For Altercation At McDonald's
Ben Gordon was a very talented NBA player, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA playing for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats and Orlando Magic. Recently, the former UConn star has been in the news for the wrong reasons. On Saturday, TMZ reported that Gordon was arrested at...
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win over Commanders
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came out victorious on Sunday in his return to Washington, D.C., beating the Commanders by a score of 20-17 thanks to a field goal from kicker Greg Joseph with just seconds remaining. The win marked the very first time Cousins had faced his former...
Yardbarker
Ex-Bulls Guard Ben Gordon arrested at Chicago McDonalds
Ben Gordon, a former Bulls guard had yet another run-in with the law in the wee hours of Friday morning. Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested on allegations he beat up two security guards at a fast food outlet in Chicago early Friday morning. Chicago police responded to...
Yardbarker
Bears Give Chase Claypool Exciting Introduction
Before the NFL trade deadline came, the Chicago Bears made a move to get WR Chase Claypool. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is one of the best at getting contested passes this season, something Justin Fields needs in a receiver. However, a lack of production in 2022 gave the Bears...
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from Bucks win over Thunder without Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks continued their undefeated streak to start the season by knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-94 on Saturday night. Milwaukee is now 9-0 on the season. Due to this game being the second leg of a back-to-back, the Bucks ran out a very different starting lineup against...
Yardbarker
Celtics set a franchise record in 133-118 win over Knicks
The Celtics were on fire offensively Saturday night in New York and hit on 27 3-pointers to set a new franchise record on their way to a 113-118 win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connected on six 3-pointers each and finished with 30 and 26 points respectively to pace the Celtics.
