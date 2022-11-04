ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal City, WV

Michigan Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KJnSr_0iyttzM000

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Darion D. Jackson, 23, of Michigan, pleaded guilty today to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 8, 2021, Jackson sold a quantity of fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Coal City, West Virginia, residence where Jackson was staying.

Jackson admitted to possessing that fentanyl and a separate quantity of fentanyl that he sold to a confidential informant in the Coal City area on May 27, 2021. On August 23, 2021, law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle driven by Jackson. The officers found approximately 21.1 grams of fentanyl in Jackson’s vehicle. Jackson admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and planned to distribute it within the Southern District of West Virginia.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a one million dollar fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Two Kentucky Men Arrested in Mingo County on Drug Charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, two Kentucky men have been arrested on drug charges in Taylorville, West Virginia. David M. Smith of Freeburn, KY, and Barry W. McClanahan of Majestic, KY were arrested on November, 3rd by Cpl. L. Thomas and Deputy M. Tiller for possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), possession with intent to deliver (meth), possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession of adulterated pseudoephedrine, and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Third man in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleads guilty

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United States Attorney Will Thompson announced Friday, November 4, 2022, a third man involved in the Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring pleaded guilty. Shyheem Woodard-Smith, also known as “Peanut” and “Nut,” 22, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to interstate travel with the intent to engage in dealing firearms without a license. Woodard-Smith admitted […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man pleads guilty in nearly $750k in romance laundering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering after receiving nearly $750,000 in payments. According to a release by the Internal Revenue Service, Charles Asumadu laundered money from online romance scams and received approximately $744,815.30 in funds. He did so by creating several profiles on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTV

U.S. Marshals arrest accused fugitive child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia has arrested an alleged child molester wanted out of Georgia. According to U.S. Marshals, 29-year-old Justin Ooten, of Delbarton, West Virginia, was wanted out of Georgia for sexual battery, aggravated child molestation and sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State rests case in Beckley murder trial

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Prosecutors rested their case Friday in the Raleigh County murder trial of Rashad “Rico” Thompson. Thompson, 35, of Beckley, allegedly beat to death 7-year-old Tre-Shaun Brown last year. The boy’s mother was Thompson girlfriend at the time. Raleigh County prosecutors called Beckley Police...
BECKLEY, WV
q95fm.net

West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement

A West Virginian man is now behind bars after breaking his home-confinement agreement and allegedly going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. According to officials with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested on Sunday after a home-confinement deputy was notified that he had left a Huntington rehab center- while wearing his ankle monitor.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia agency encourages people to apply for assistance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Now is a good time for homeowners, who are behind in their utility payments, to apply for assistance through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program.   Homeowners who meet income qualifications and can demonstrate a pandemic-related hardship are encouraged to apply for help with their past-due housing costs. In addition to utilities, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF

Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man convicted of first degree murder

ROBSON, WV (WVNS) – A man from Robson, Fayette County, is going to be sentenced for the first-degree murder of his neighbor. Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., Prosecuting Attorney, announced today, November 3, 2022 that on November 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. Douglas J. Greene, age 43 of Robson, Fayette County, West Virginia, will be sentenced for […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

‘The system works’ | Deputies say GPS monitoring technology stopped strangulation suspect from harming victim

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after breaking his home confinement agreement and going to the home of the person he had been accused of strangling. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Gabriel Tackett was arrested Sunday after a home confinement deputy had been notified he left a Huntington rehab clinic while wearing his ankle monitor.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia DMV online tests pass 50,000

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia DMV customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to take their driver’s license knowledge test online from the comfort of their own home. Since its official launch in February of 2021, more than 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy