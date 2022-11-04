Read full article on original website
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car
The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.
Uproar kills NJ town’s idea to round up and possibly kill strays
MATAWAN — A plan to trap feral cats and possibly kill them? Scratch that. Matawan's Animal Advisory Committee, which consists of the Matawan municipal business administrator and animal control officer, handed out notices on police letterhead on Tuesday to residents of Ned Drive, Chestnut Drive and Sonia Avenue about a plan to capture feral and roaming cats.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey Are We Ready For Puppy Pot?
If you are like me, your favorite time with your puppy is when they calm down and get super snuggly and sleepy. Usually puppies have two settings, high speed and comatose. Then as they get a bit bigger they develop their own fears just like anyone else. Every dog gets...
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities
New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
The 2022 Hess Toy Trucks are here: Can you buy in NJ?
For many people it’s an important harbinger of the holiday season- the release of the Hess Toy Truck every year in Nov. The 2022 version is three separate vehicles: two hot rods and a flatbed. The 2022 Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods is an action-packed, 3-in-1 retro-design racing team,...
Driver runs away after crashing bus with teens inside, NJ officials say. He faces DUI
He is accused of driving intoxicated during the hit-and-run crash, prosecutors say.
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
What Happens When Someone Dies Mid-Flight? (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what happens if a passenger dies while on board a flight? On TikTok, a flight attendant has gone viral with a video revealing what airlines do in the event of a mid-flight death. TikTok user @danidboyy1, who works as part of the crew for Emirates airline,...
Rape of New York City jogger puts spotlight on women's safety while running
The 43-year-old woman told the NYPD she was grabbed from behind, choked, knocked to the ground and raped.
Twins Claim They Were Murdered in Previous Life and Reveal Eerie Details
It's not unusual for young boys to have vivid imaginations, but a pair of twins are detailing their former lives – including how they died – and their alleged memories are bone-shaking. Ram and Shesh Narain Diwediamoo claim that they were once farmers living in a small village...
The Most Dangerous Highways in the U.S.
I-95 Led the Nation in Most Fatal Accidents.Morristown Minute. 2022 is on track to see the highest U.S. fatality rate for motor vehicle accidents since 2007. As many Morristown residents prepare to hit the road this holiday season, Morristown Minute compiled research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, and the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the most dangerous highways in the United States based on fatalities per 100 vehicle miles traveled.
hwy.co
Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?
Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
Daylight Saving Time makes for potentially dangerous driving in New Jersey, AAA warns
An extra hour of sleep doesn't sound too bad, but if you're commuting on Monday you may need to be more careful as a result of Daylight Saving Time.
An intro to legal weed in N.J.: How to use a bong to smoke
There are many fun and unique ways to consume your stash of weed. From blunts to edibles, it can be difficult to choose a method, and different moods can be met with different equipment. A favorite among many smokers, the use of bongs is an arguably healthier technique to many...
