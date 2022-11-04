LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $18,600,000 in methamphetamine from smugglers at the World Trade Bridge on Nov. 1. "Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP's commitment in combatting the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations."The 2,033 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered within a shipment of paint buckets on a tractor trailer. A drug sniffing dog alerted on the truck. CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.

LAREDO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO