Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University.
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After two years, a project that will help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area is complete. The road project added one lane to each side of the I-69 interstate overpass at Mines Road. I-69 West now has six lanes, three going in each direction from...
$18.6M in methamphetamine seized at Laredo Port of Entry
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $18,600,000 in methamphetamine from smugglers at the World Trade Bridge on Nov. 1. "Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry have heightened their enforcement strategy when targeting these high-risk commodities, successfully disrupting the flow of deadly narcotics from entering our country," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This exceptional drug bust was an outstanding operation that highlights CBP's commitment in combatting the crimes carried out by transnational criminal organizations."The 2,033 pounds of methamphetamine was discovered within a shipment of paint buckets on a tractor trailer. A drug sniffing dog alerted on the truck. CBP seized the narcotics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.
Longtime incumbent facing first time nominee in District 28 race
Longtime Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar is facing first-time Republican nominee Cassy Garcia in the District 28 race. The district covers Laredo and Starr County. Garcia says she's married to a Border Patrol officer and worked for Senator Ted Cruz for eight years. "I grew up in the Rio Grande Valley...
Two-vehicle accident reported in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident is reported in south Laredo. The Laredo Police Department received information that vehicles went into a home shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The southbound lane of Ejido is closed down for the traveling public. Officials are reporting no injuries at this time. One...
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.
Man accused of stealing vehicle from fire station arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is caught stealing a vehicle from a fire station. Alexander Cisneros, 22 was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse. The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Laredo Police responded to the fire station located at 1919 Houston Street.
Look: United beats Laredo Alexander 41-27, claims share of District 30-6A title
The Laredo United Longhorns finished a strong second half of the season with their third straight win, a 41-27 victory over Laredo Alexander, to clinch a share of the District 30-6A title
