Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal
Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
Dave Clawson apologized to Dave Doeren for 'cheap' plays
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State put together a complete game on Saturday to come away with a 30-21 win over Wake Forest in a game the Demon Deacons were favored in on the road. It was a tight game all night long, but the Wolfpack took advantage of some mistakes from Sam Hartman with three interceptions, MJ Morris passed for three touchdowns and State once again salted the game with a lead late in the fourth quarter.
LSU commit Tayvion Galloway is "recruiting everyone"
LSU 2024 tight end commit Tayvion Galloway talks about his season and what he has thought of LSU's success and recent win over Alabama.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Signing Day Feature: How Iowa State landed a top-ten class in the nation
22 wins, a Sweet Sixteen berth and one of the greatest single season turnarounds in NCAA history came together to be an incredible start for Iowa State in the T.J.
WATCH: Penn State's Franklin updates personnel at Maryland week press conference
No. 14 Penn State takes on unranked Maryland at Beaver Stadium Saturday. Tuesday afternoon, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin held his weekly press conference and previewed the game. You can see video of his entire session below. The press conference included significant updates on three key offensive linemen who have...
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
FSU turns to JUCO to offer a familiar name at defensive tackle
Florida State is recruiting a familiar name, offering JUCO defensive lineman Derick Hunter a scholarship on Monday evening. Hunter, who goes by “Rambo”, is currently at Hinds (Miss) Community College after exiting Texas A&M’s program in the spring. If the name rings a bell, that’s because Hunter...
BREAKING: Three-star quarterback Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin finally has its quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class, with roughly a month and a half until the start of the early signing period. On Monday, Broomfield (Colo.) quarterback Cole LaCrue announced his commitment to the Badgers, having just received his scholarship offer on Oct. 31. "They told me...
USC and UCLA as No. 8 and No. 12 in CFP Rankings "makes no sense"
Emily Proud is joined by Chris Hummer and Brandon Marcello to discuss the Week 2 CFP rankings release.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
Neal Brown addresses backlash, how he's approaching the situation
On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and are sitting at 3-6 on the season, squarely in the basement of the Big 12 Conference. That led to plenty of speculation about his job security, as well as backlash from fans. Brown addressed that during his press conference.
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss
Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan compares Ohio State and Michigan, talks LSU
America has a new No. 1 team as Georgia took over the top spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night following a blowout win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs' ascent to that spot came as no surprise, but the CFP committee and chair Boo Corrigan did provide a couple of eyebrow-raising choices. TCU moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Tennessee, and some quibbled with comparative rankings lower down — such as No. 8 USC over No. 12 UCLA.
Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced
The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
