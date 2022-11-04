ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn

Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
Iowa State DL Blake Peterson enters transfer portal

Tuesday afternoon, 247 Sports learned that Iowa State redshirt junior defensive lineman Blake Peterson has entered the transfer portal. Peterson redshirted his initial college season in Ames. A South Dakota native, Peterson committed to Iowa State over offers such as Minnesota, South Dakota, SDSU and Wyoming, in the class of...
AMES, IA
Dave Clawson apologized to Dave Doeren for 'cheap' plays

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State put together a complete game on Saturday to come away with a 30-21 win over Wake Forest in a game the Demon Deacons were favored in on the road. It was a tight game all night long, but the Wolfpack took advantage of some mistakes from Sam Hartman with three interceptions, MJ Morris passed for three touchdowns and State once again salted the game with a lead late in the fourth quarter.
RALEIGH, NC
Neal Brown addresses backlash, how he's approaching the situation

On Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media. The Mountaineers have lost three straight and are sitting at 3-6 on the season, squarely in the basement of the Big 12 Conference. That led to plenty of speculation about his job security, as well as backlash from fans. Brown addressed that during his press conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss

Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return

Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
GAINESVILLE, FL
College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan compares Ohio State and Michigan, talks LSU

America has a new No. 1 team as Georgia took over the top spot in the new College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday night following a blowout win over Tennessee. The Bulldogs' ascent to that spot came as no surprise, but the CFP committee and chair Boo Corrigan did provide a couple of eyebrow-raising choices. TCU moved up to No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Tennessee, and some quibbled with comparative rankings lower down — such as No. 8 USC over No. 12 UCLA.
GEORGIA STATE
Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
