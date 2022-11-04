Read full article on original website
restonnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Educators 'physically and emotionally tired' as false school shooting calls surge
In August 2012, a sophomore student disassembled a shotgun at home, brought it to school in his backpack, reassembled it in the bathroom at lunch, and opened fire, injuring a classmate in the cafeteria. It was the first day at school at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County, Maryland.
NBC Washington
Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5
Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
fox5dc.com
Police investigate Frederick teacher's false stabbing report
FOX 5 is learning more about a Frederick County teacher who left school with 27 kids Thursday. The teacher allegedly took the kids to a café and had someone call 911 to report a stabbing at the school, which was false.
Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say
BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
fox5dc.com
Man who fled police responding to shots fired call at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police tweeted about the incident around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday. They say officers responded to reports of shots fired at...
"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
NBC Washington
‘Distraught' Teacher Takes Students to Café, Falsely Reports Multiple Stabbings at Md. School
A teacher took students from a Maryland elementary school through a wooded area and then to a café, where she falsely reported multiple stabbings Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. The teacher escorted 27 students from Green Valley Elementary School in Monrovia, Maryland, leading them almost a mile through the...
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school
HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
2 teenagers shot, injured in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
dcnewsnow.com
Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson
The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime. Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington …. The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old...
Giant grocery store guard, shoplifting suspect kill each other in shootout: Maryland police
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A security guard and a suspected shoplifter fatally shot each other in a Maryland grocery store Friday, police said. Prince George’s County Police officers called to the Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill around 10:25 a.m. found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Correctional Officer To Receive Merit Award From National Organization
It’s for her actions earlier this year assisting a Brunswick Police Officer. Correctional Officer Amy Cunningham (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Some special recognition is coming to a correctional officer at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office says Amy Cunningham is being honored for providing assistance to a Brunswick Police Officer who was struggling with a suspect.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
wfmd.com
Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation
There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
28-year-old man arrested for murder at Fairfax County apartment after man found shot dead
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video above is of the previous reporting on this story from Nov. 1, 2022) A 28-year-old man has turned himself in after another man was found shot dead at a Fairfax County apartment building. Phil Asare Darkwah had warrants served for second-degree...
