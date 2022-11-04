ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Comments / 6

Lucy Stevars Free
2d ago

what kind of teacher would do this knowing what it was going to do to parents and children? Lock her butt up and take her teaching privileges.

Reply(1)
5
Related
NBC Washington

Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5

Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Woman shot during road-rage incident on highway in West Maryland, troopers say

BALTIMORE -- A woman was injured during a road-rage shooting in Frederick County on Sunday, according to the Maryland State Police.The woman told Maryland state troopers that she was shot in the leg by another driver while traveling on I-270 North near the 26-mile marker around 7:45 p.m., authorities said.She said the vehicle was flashing its high beams at her from behind before changing lanes and pulling up next to her, according to the Maryland State Police. At that point, he displayed a gun and shot at her, authorities said.The gunshot victim was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center via medevac to receive treatment for her injury, according to the Maryland State Police. Maryland state troopers do not have a vehicle or suspect description at this time.Anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Nearly 40 students, staff become ill at Pennsylvania school

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Nearly 40 students and staffers at a charter school complex in eastern Pennsylvania were taken to hospitals Friday for evaluation after several people reported not feeling well, but authorities said it was not immediately clear what may have caused the issue. Emergency responders went to the Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter […]
HANOVER, PA
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DC News Now

2 teenagers shot, injured in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were shot and injured in Northwest D.C. on Saturday evening. Police responded to the 400 block of O Street Northwest around 5:20 p.m. They found the two teenage boys, and they were taken to the hospital. Police did not say any further details. This is a developing story […]
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime. Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington …. The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Frederick County Correctional Officer To Receive Merit Award From National Organization

It’s for her actions earlier this year assisting a Brunswick Police Officer. Correctional Officer Amy Cunningham (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) Some special recognition is coming to a correctional officer at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office says Amy Cunningham is being honored for providing assistance to a Brunswick Police Officer who was struggling with a suspect.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Incident At Green Valley Elementary School Under Investigation

There were reports of stabbings, but no one was stabbed. Green valley Elementary School (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Monrovia, Md (KM) An investigation is underway by the Frederick County School System and the Sheriff’s Office into an incident Thursday at Green Valley Elementary School. Board of Education...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy