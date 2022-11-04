Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Etling plays hero, No. 3 Buckeyes advance past Spartans 1-0 in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State gears up for back-to-back road matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
q106fm.com
Ele’s Place in Lansing helps grieving children
LANSING, MI — November is Children’s Grief Awareness month and Ele’s Place in Lansing is offering the mid-Michigan Community a chance to learn more about their services this month. Ele’s Place offers services to grieving children and teens as no cost to families. They help kids learn...
Wind tears off section of roof at Lansing apartment
Powerful winds ripped a section of the roof off at Cedar Place Apartments on Jolly Road.
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
Lansing Veteran finds healing piece by piece
In 2010, the veteran went on a supply mission in downtown Baghdad when his truck hit an IED.
Got a cold-blooded pet at home? This local event might be for you
The event happens on the first Sunday of every month.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Homeowner, 2 dogs displaced in fire north of Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire displaced a homeowner and two dogs Sunday evening north of Jackson, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at 5:37 p.m., Nov. 6 on Bartlett Road in Henrietta Township, about 20 miles northeast of Jackson, said Chief Richard Wetmore of the Henrietta Township Fire Department.
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
fox2detroit.com
Alcohol suspected in dirt bike crash that killed Michigan man
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after a dirt bike crash Saturday in Ionia County. Police said the 52-year-old Howard City man and a 31-year-old Lansing man were riding dirt bikes at a home in the 7300 block of Barr Road when they crashed into each other at 8:25 p.m.
Unsafe, unsanitary working conditions reported at LPD
Lansing's top cop said police and other emergency employees are dealing with unsafe and unsanitary working conditions inside some facilities.
$4,500 reward offered for info in fatal drive-by shooting of Saginaw woman in May 2021
SAGINAW, MI — Authorities are offering a reward for information in a 2021 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman. MarQuanae A. “Qae Qae” Harris, 22, suffered fatal gunshots wounds about 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side. A 21-year-old man who had been seated in the driver’s seat also was shot but survived his wounds.
What are the luckiest Powerball numbers of 2022?
LANSING, MI -- With a world record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot up for grabs on Monday, Nov. 7, lottery players are searching for any advantage that might help them zero in on the lucky numbers that could change their life. As the odds of winning the Powerball sit at approximately...
WILX-TV
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the city of Lansing to try to stop the violence. William Green was one of the people who were walking on Saturday. He has been a part of the Mikey 23 Foundation for two years and said he has grown a lot.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
‘Particularly chonky’ squirrels at University of Michigan great for Instagram, not so much for squirrel health
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Squirrels have always been big on the UM campus. Quite literally. The fox squirrels on the Diag -- the ones with orange-ish bellies -- were always bigger at UM than in her hometown a decade ago when Gail McCormick said she was a UM student. But...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
Comments / 0