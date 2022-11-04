Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing
The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
dotesports.com
IEM Rio reaches major CS:GO viewer milestone during first day of Legends Stage
Heading into the start of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major, many including the organizers in ESL were hailing the event as perhaps the biggest CS:GO Major ever. Only a day into the Legends Stage, the second of two group stages, it looks like that might be true. During round one...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 continue their sterling run, punch ticket to IEM Rio Major playoffs
Just six days ago, Cloud9 had arguably the worst start of any team to the IEM Rio Major: an 0-2 hole, and one best-of-three away from heading back to Europe with not even a whiff of playoff Counter-Strike. But they say pressure makes diamonds, and today C9 shined brightest as the first team to grab a playoff spot out of the Legends stage.
dotesports.com
The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season
For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
dotesports.com
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
dotesports.com
Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report
Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS...
dotesports.com
Pricey problems: Jankos reveals how many League teams pulled out of contract negotiations over steep buyout
Ever since Jankos’ team was eliminated from the 2022 World Championship, the former G2 Esports jungler has been relatively candid about his ongoing issues finding a new League of Legends team for 2023. Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old announced he’d be heading into the offseason as a free agent...
dotesports.com
100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season
100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
dotesports.com
‘Unique atmosphere’: Team Liquid star wants more CS:GO tournaments in Brazil
The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event held in Brazil, kicked off today and the crowd kept putting on their own show just like they did from day one of the $1.25 million competition. In addition to cheering for FURIA, the only Brazilian squad left...
dotesports.com
‘If people think that we are the underdog, we are fine’: Deft and DRX are comfortable being the Worlds 2022 Cinderella story
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Many players in professional sports know that a decade-long career requires a ton of dedication and...
dotesports.com
G2 is reportedly signing a young LFL jungler to replace Jankos—but almost landed an LEC star in the process
A new era has begun with G2 Esports’ League of Legends team after the organization announced it was parting ways with superstar jungler Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski last month. With the global free agency period approaching, G2 might be finally making moves to usher in the next generation of samurai.
dotesports.com
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
dotesports.com
Draft diff: Here are 6 champions that will dictate the final series at Worlds 2022 between T1 and DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The final showdown is set. On Saturday, Nov. 5, two titans of the competitive League of...
dotesports.com
Cloud9 notch fifth comeback at IEM Rio with huge win versus NAVI
No other team at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been as resilient as Cloud9, who at one point were down 0-2 in the Challengers Stage, but have now rallied back in four different series in which they trailed to reach the 2-0 pool of Legends Stage. Their most recent...
dotesports.com
Proving the doubters wrong, again: DRX emerge from hard-fought series against T1 to win 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Nearly a decade ago, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok debuted simultaneously in the LCK,...
dotesports.com
First elimination and advancement matches of Legends Stage defined at IEM Rio Major
The third round of IEM Rio CS:GO Major Legends Stage will be played Sunday, and for the first time in this stage, there’ll be best-of-threes for elimination and advancement matches, on top of the remaining best-of-ones for teams that are in the 1-1 pool. FURIA, the only home team...
dotesports.com
Smite key missing: Here are all the objectives T1 stole from DRX during Worlds 2022 finals
If you watched the final series of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, then it might have taken a while for your blood pressure to drop to normal range. Fans and analysts are all saying that this final five-game series between T1 and DRX was the greatest in League history, and for good reason.
dotesports.com
A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022
This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
dotesports.com
#FaZeDown: Vitality push reigning Major champions to brink of elimination at IEM Rio
FaZe Clan, one of the best CS:GO teams in the world and PGL Antwerp Major champions, are one loss away from being sent home from the IEM Rio Major Legends Stage following a 16-6 defeat to Vitality in the 0-1 pool of the Swiss system. This is already a disastrous...
dotesports.com
Karrigan takes the blame for FaZe’s early elimination from IEM Rio Major at the hands of Bad News Eagles
Bad News Eagles, the orgless CS:GO project hailing from Kosovo, took down the giant international powerhouse of FaZe Clan at IEM Rio Major and eliminated the PGL Antwerp Major winner from the Brazilian tournament today. Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, and Robin...
Comments / 0