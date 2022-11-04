ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Talon Esports is blowing up its Dota 2 roster after poor TI11 showing

The International 2022 kicked off a highly-anticipated roster shuffle season. Dota 2 rosters from all the regions are returning to the drawing board to find a working formula again, and Talon Esports joined the fray as the organization parted ways with Damien “kpii” Chok and Brizio “Hyde” Budiana.
dotesports.com

Cloud9 continue their sterling run, punch ticket to IEM Rio Major playoffs

Just six days ago, Cloud9 had arguably the worst start of any team to the IEM Rio Major: an 0-2 hole, and one best-of-three away from heading back to Europe with not even a whiff of playoff Counter-Strike. But they say pressure makes diamonds, and today C9 shined brightest as the first team to grab a playoff spot out of the Legends stage.
dotesports.com

The rookie stands tall: Proper earns the MVP award for 2022 Overwatch League season

For this Overwatch League player, winning one award in his first year of playing on the main stage was just not enough. At the culmination of the 2022 Overwatch League season, where locating a definitive “best player” proved incredibly difficult for months, a new MVP was finally crowned. Among nearly ten decorated candidates, Kim “Proper” Dong-hyun emerged as the recipient of the 2022 MVP award, merely days after being awarded the “damage role star” and “rookie of the year” awards—a feat that has never been accomplished by an OWL MVP previously.
dotesports.com

3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023

North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
dotesports.com

Team Liquid will re-sign support CoreJJ for 2023 LCS season, according to report

Team Liquid will re-sign its longtime starting League of Legends support player CoreJJ, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger. CoreJJ has been the starting support for Liquid since the 2019 season. During his time with the team, Liquid have won two LCS...
dotesports.com

100 Thieves will reportedly promote NA’s top League prospect ahead of 2023 LCS season

100 Thieves will be promoting its top League of Legends prospect, support player Busio, to a starting role in 2023, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Busio was one of the best-performing players in the North American Academy scene this season and his efforts in the Summer Split earned him the Academy league’s “Most Valuable Prospect” award. Busio is contracted to the organization through the end of the 2023 season, according to the League global contract database.
dotesports.com

‘Unique atmosphere’: Team Liquid star wants more CS:GO tournaments in Brazil

The Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major, the first Valve-sponsored CS:GO event held in Brazil, kicked off today and the crowd kept putting on their own show just like they did from day one of the $1.25 million competition. In addition to cheering for FURIA, the only Brazilian squad left...
dotesports.com

Cloud9 notch fifth comeback at IEM Rio with huge win versus NAVI

No other team at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been as resilient as Cloud9, who at one point were down 0-2 in the Challengers Stage, but have now rallied back in four different series in which they trailed to reach the 2-0 pool of Legends Stage. Their most recent...
dotesports.com

A makeshift team of LCS renegades gave DRX a helping hand at Worlds 2022

This year’s League of Legends World Championship finals took place on Nov. 5 between T1 and DRX. Leading up to the finals, the teams needed to warm up and polish their master strategies to be in their prime for the event. Since teams can’t scrim each other ahead of the finals, a makeshift team of LCS renegades jumped in and helped DRX prepare for the matchup.
dotesports.com

Karrigan takes the blame for FaZe’s early elimination from IEM Rio Major at the hands of Bad News Eagles

Bad News Eagles, the orgless CS:GO project hailing from Kosovo, took down the giant international powerhouse of FaZe Clan at IEM Rio Major and eliminated the PGL Antwerp Major winner from the Brazilian tournament today. Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, and Robin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy